Steven Gerrard shoulders blame for Rangers loss against St Mirren

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accepted full responsibility for his team’s 3-2 loss against St Mirren

Gerrard’s side were coasting on a 27-game unbeaten streak which was abruptly brought to a shuddering halt on Wednesday night courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from former Cork City player Conor McCarthy in the Brentford Cup.

The Light Blues’ faithful would’ve been forgiven for expecting their team to comfortably win and eventually land the club’s first major trophy in a decade. The chances of silverware were further increased with Celtic being knocked out of the competition in the previous round.

Instead, it was the Saints who will be marching onto Hampden to face off against Livingston next month after handing Rangers their first defeat in nine months.

Following the game, Stevie G conceded that his team selection was off the mark.

“To call it a crazy night would be respectful to us,” said the former Liverpool captain, who has now failed to win a cup competition in his first five attempts.

“Look, we haven’t performed well and I’m responsible for that.

“I made all the decision, the tactical and personnel, I tweaked certain things. This is one where I’ll take the blame, I’m responsible for it all – because the players have been absolutely first class since the first day of pre-season.

“We’ve had an awful lot of praise as a group, defensively and offensively. But tonight we just weren’t at it. And to concede the three goals in the manner that we did is obviously disappointing.

“But I’m responsible for it. So we have to take what’s going to come our way.”

It appeared to be business as usual for Rangers during the game as they snatched the lead when Connor Goldson fired them ahead early. However, the Saints hit back with two goals from Meathman Jamie McGrath.

While the visitors levelled with an 88th-minute goal from Steven Davis, Saints would have the last laugh as Conor McCarthy grabbed a winner in extra time to end the game at 3-2.

Gers will be forced to focus on the battle for the Premiership title and Gerrard confessed that he would have to be ready to ensure that their lead at the top of the table would stay intact.

It’ll be a bit different for us, in terms of the season,” he added.

“I’ll demand that we react in the right way. I’m bitterly disappointed because it’s an opportunity missed.

“We can’t allow the disappointment to spiral. At the moment emotions are running high, after a setback like this.

“But you have a choice in these situations. And you find out a lot about the group, about players.

“I know what I’ll be doing. I’ll be trying to react in a positive way.

“Of course it will sting. It will hurt. But it’s my job to pick them up and make sure they go again.”

