Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed one of his regrets from his storied career at Anfield.

Gerrard admitted that he regrets not signing an extension to his final Liverpool deal as it meant that he missed out on playing for current manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Rangers coach was offered a one-year extension back in 2015 ahead of his planned departure from Liverpool but the midfielder turned down the deal.

Gerrard ended up moving to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy before announcing his retirement from the sport the following year.

The 40-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to don the Liverpool shirt.

He featured in over 700 games for his boyhood club winning nine trophies and provided an astonishing 186 goals and 143 assists.

Gerrard’s Liverpool regret.

Despite his enviable achievements, the former England international expressed his regret at not being able to play for Klopp during his time at Anfield.

“Looking back now, I wish I would have signed the final one-year contract I was offered by Liverpool because I would have had the opportunity to maybe have a small period of playing under Jurgen Klopp,” Gerrard told the Daily Mail.

“There is a wee tad of regret – and I say ‘wee’ because I’m up in Scotland.

“I had a fantastic journey at Liverpool and the highs that club took me to are memories I will never forget and will always cherish and I think about them every single day.”

Gerrard also revealed that even though there were difficult moments at Liverpool from which he tried to move on, he wished to look back on his time at the club with fondness.

The Reds academy product added that he had fulfilled his dream by playing for his boyhood club and that he had achieved feats he’d never dreamt of during his time at Merseyside.

