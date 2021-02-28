Share and Enjoy !

Liverpool are reportedly lining up their Jurgen Klopp replacement.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is being eyed as the next manager to take over the reins at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp‘s future increasingly coming into doubt, according to reports.

There is reportedly a strong belief that Klopp will agree to take over the German football national team and succeed current coach Joachim Low.

As such, the Reds hierarchy reportedly view Gerrard as the frontrunner to succeed the German at Anfield.

In the summer of 2015, Klopp left Borussia Dortmund following a seven-year managerial spell at the Signal Iduna Park.

A few months later, the German was announced as the new Reds boss on a three-year deal. During his first press conference, the 53-year-old boldly claimed that the club would win the Premier League in four years’ time.

“If I sit here in four years, I am pretty confident we will have one title,” Klopp said.

True to his word, the German has helped Liverpool construct a formidable team and has won impressive silverware in the last five years, including a long-awaited league title last season.

Apart from the Premier League, Klopp has also won the Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

However, the former Mainz coach has endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool have been hit with a brutal injury crisis with players like Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota among the players to have been sidelined for lengthy periods of time.

As such, their title defence has crumbled, leaving them sixth in the league table, five points off a Champions League spot.

Gerrard Liverpool’s pick to replace Klopp.

In light of this, a report from the Mirror has claimed that the German Football Association (DFB) view Klopp as their ideal candidate to take over the national team.

Current manager Low is reportedly unlikely to last in the role if Germany were to secure a poor result in this summer’s European Football Championship (Euros).

Furthermore, the report claims that Klopp would find it difficult “to resist” the chance to manage Die Mannschaft despite enjoying his life on Merseyside.

If Klopp were to leave, Liverpool’s hierarchy have reportedly earmarked Gerrard to take over in his stead.

Gerrard’s Rangers are on the verge of winning the Scottish title.

His impressive exploits at the Ibrox have reportedly helped convince Reds principal owner John W. Henry and chairman Tom Werner of the Englishman’s coaching credentials.

However, only time will tell if the 40-year-old will end up arriving on Merseyside to take over the reins of his boyhood club.

