Steven Gerrard has outlined one of Jurgen Klopp’s key attributes that he tries to reproduce as the Rangers manager.

Gerrard revealed that one of the things that he’s learned from Klopp is to not get carried away emotionally over a game’s result, but instead, he needs to be “more balanced” as the coach.

Gerrard spent 19 years at Liverpool during his playing career, contributing over 300 goal involvements in over 700 appearances for the club.

After retiring from the sport in 2017, the legendary midfielder began his managerial career and landed his first major role as the Rangers coach in 2018.

The Englishman has earned plaudits for his managerial ability during his time in Glasgow. This season, Gerrard led the club to their first Scottish Premiership crown since the 2010-11 season.

The former England international has put together a formidable team, whose consistent league performances have placed them 20 points ahead of rivals Celtic in the table.

Prior to his arrival in Scotland, Gerrard spent time coaching Liverpool’s youth teams and had the opportunity to work with Klopp.

Gerrard, speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, revealed what the German had taught him during their time together in Liverpool.

“One thing I learned from Jurgen is to try and detach yourself, and be more balanced around the results,” Gerrard said.

“He is a master of it. I am not. I am trying to get better at it.

“I was an emotional player, I wore my heart on my sleeve. I feel results and want to be as authentic and real as I can. But as a manager, you have to be more balanced.”

Back in 2019, Gerrard was criticised after he celebrated wildly when his team beat the Hoops at Celtic Park for the first time in nine years.

The former LA Galaxy man was seen running onto the pitch before he grabbed the camera to yell straight down the screen.

