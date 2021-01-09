Steven Gerrard has no room for Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team.

Former Liverpool midfielder and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has conceded that Ronaldo is one of the greatest to play the sport but admits that he wants team players in his side.

The Liverpool legend appeared on his former teammate Jamie Carragher’s ‘The Greatest Game’ podcast and named his dream five a side team sans Ronaldo.

“There are certain players who are on a different level to anyone else out there, Messi and Ronaldo,” he revealed.

“But Ronaldo doesn’t get in my team. I am more about what you are going to do for the team.

“He will win you things but I am more about a team player than an individual player.” Gerrard proceeded to include Barcelona’s Lionel Messi into his side and then named two Italian legends in Gianluigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini to defend his goal. He then picked World Cup winners Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho to complete a deadly attack. Gerrard took the time to explain the reasoning behind his choices. “Buffon, the best goalkeeper I have played against,” he added. “I would go Maldini, he was a hero of mine. One-club man, a lot of European Cups – and a good-looking f***** too! “I am going to go attacking with the three best players I have played against. Zidane, the stuff he could do. “His legs were always in control of the ball. He used to glide. He was just a god. He was a freak for me. “Ronaldinho had a two, three-year spell when he was on his own. He did things on a pitch where you think ‘how has he done that’ Gerrard on Roy Keane Gerrard also revealed how he felt that Roy Keane was a better midfielder than the likes of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Patrick Viera. “Lampard was a better goalscorer, Scholes had a bit of both – he could control the tempo of a game, Vieira was unstoppable when he got into his stride,” he explained. “They all have their own attributes but when I first come on and I was still young, Keane was a f***ing right challenge just because of how fit he was. He was physically strong. “People don’t really talk about how good he was at passing the ball, breaking the lines and playing it around you. He was top drawer.”

