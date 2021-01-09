 Close sidebar

Steven Gerrard reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t make it into his dream Five-A-Side team

by Jeff Simon
Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has no room for Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team.

Former Liverpool midfielder and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has conceded that Ronaldo is one of the greatest to play the sport but admits that he wants team players in his side.

The Liverpool legend appeared on his former teammate Jamie Carragher’s ‘The Greatest Game’ podcast and named his dream five a side team sans Ronaldo.

Steven Gerrard

“There are certain players who are on a different level to anyone else out there, Messi and Ronaldo,” he revealed.

“But Ronaldo doesn’t get in my team. I am more about what you are going to do for the team.

“He will win you things but I am more about a team player than an individual player.”

Paolo Maldini

Gerrard proceeded to include Barcelona’s Lionel Messi into his side and then named two Italian legends in Gianluigi Buffon and Paolo Maldini to defend his goal.

He then picked World Cup winners Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho to complete a deadly attack.

Gerrard took the time to explain the reasoning behind his choices.

“Buffon, the best goalkeeper I have played against,” he added.

Gianluigi Buffon

“I would go Maldini, he was a hero of mine. One-club man, a lot of European Cups – and a good-looking f***** too!

“I am going to go attacking with the three best players I have played against. Zidane, the stuff he could do.

“His legs were always in control of the ball. He used to glide. He was just a god. He was a freak for me.

Zinedine Zidane

“Ronaldinho had a two, three-year spell when he was on his own. He did things on a pitch where you think ‘how has he done that’

Gerrard on Roy Keane

Gerrard also revealed how he felt that Roy Keane was a better midfielder than the likes of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Patrick Viera.

“Lampard was a better goalscorer, Scholes had a bit of both – he could control the tempo of a game, Vieira was unstoppable when he got into his stride,” he explained.

Roy keane

“They all have their own attributes but when I first come on and I was still young, Keane was a f***ing right challenge just because of how fit he was. He was physically strong.

“People don’t really talk about how good he was at passing the ball, breaking the lines and playing it around you. He was top drawer.”

Read More About: , , , , ,

Related posts

‘For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend’ – Martin Keown accuses Mesut Ozil of ‘conning’ the fans

Reports claim that Celtic dressing room is divided and “deeply frustrated”

RB Leipzig hint that they might sell Man United target