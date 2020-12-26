Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is still hurting from his former team’s 2013-14 failure

Current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard watched with pride as his boyhood club hoisted their first league trophy in 30 years earlier in the year, and he’s hoping to do the same in Scotland.

Gerrard admits that Liverpool’s Premier League miss from 2014 continues to drive him in his pursuit to win the league with Rangers.

The Reds came tantalisingly close to breaking their PL duck during the 2013-14 season as Brendan Rodgers’s side powered their way to top of the table.

Their dynamic front trio of Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling and Luis Suarez scythed through defences with ease. But it was at the back where the steam struggled, and it cost them the title — eventually finishing two points behind champions Manchester City.

Gerrard himself played a part in his team’s demise with his infamous ‘slip’ against Chelsea as the Blues won 2-0 to take the title further from Liverpool’s grasp. The former midfielder’s slip sparked widespread mockery and derision from rivals fans around the country.

Despite the painful memories, under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have silenced their doubters with their impressive trophy haul over the past few seasons.

But while the demons at Anfield have been exorcised, they continue to haunt Gerrard. His side sits 16 points clear of rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and looks set to win their first title since 2010-11.

“Yes, it’s definitely a motivation,” Gerrard told The Athletic of Liverpool’s near-miss.

“Having that happen and how it happened towards the end of my Liverpool career was a real, brutal low for me.

“As a group and a team and a club, it was a big disappointment because we came so close.

“The fact they’ve won the title since then and are current champions – which is fantastic for me to see – has certainly helped the healing, but from a personal point of view, having a big high as a coach and manager would certainly contribute to that healing as well.”

Rangers trophy ambitions

Rangers have dealt with their own struggles in recent years having won back promotion from the third tier of Scottish football. Now, a first Scottish title in 10 years is within touching distance.

“The next trophy will be a big deal,” Gerrard added.

“There have been a lot of stepping stones and progression. The statistics make for good reading if you go year-by-year, but the reality is that we’ve got to deliver silverware.

“This club is built on success. It’s a very traditional, historic club and there’s a big spotlight and responsibility to deliver trophies. Progress is not enough. Statistics are not enough. You’ve got to deliver; it’s as simple as that.

“The main aim in my first year was to try to get a bit of pride and respect back. They were suffering some heavy defeats. Players were hurt, fans were hurt.

“We got the fans smiling again, feeling a bit of belief. We showed improvements in the first year. In the second year, we showed we can compete, and in the third year, the challenge is, ‘Can we go the full distance rather than six months and fall away? Can we be there and challenge come the end of the season?’”

