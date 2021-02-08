“He puts the game out of Liverpool’s reach with really amateurish mistakes.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has criticised goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his lacklustre performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

McManaman believes that the Brazil international might’ve played the “worst game” of any player in Premier League history.

Alisson endured a tough outing against Pep Guardiola’s men. The 28-year-old’s first error came with the scoreline poised at 1-1.

When receiving a backpass from Fabinho, Alisson attempted to boot the ball upfield but instead, ended up passing it straight to Phil Foden.

The 20-year-old promptly found İlkay Gündoğan in the box who scored to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Moments later, Alisson repeated the same mistake as his poor clearance was intercepted by Bernardo Silva who passed the ball to Raheem Sterling to make it 3-1.

Man City went on to score another goal giving them a 4-1 victory on the night.

The result handed them their first win at Anfield since 2003 and condemned the Reds to their third consecutive league defeat at home.

McManaman on Alisson.

Following the game, McManaman criticised the ex-Roma keeper for his subpar performance.

“It’s very unlike him,” the Englishman told Premier League Productions.

“The goalkeeper has possibly had the worst game that anyone has seen in the Premier League and for Liverpool.

“They get back into the game at 1-1 and then inexplicably because he just throws the game away – not throws the game away they’re the wrong words – but he puts the game out of Liverpool’s reach with really amateurish mistakes.

“We know he missed the last game through illness but he was back in today.

“Even for the fourth goal which you don’t want to take away from a lovely strike from Phil Foden but you’re almost thinking that’s a mistake by the goalkeeper too.

“It was really uncharacteristic play.”

