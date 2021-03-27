“I don’t want plaudits for losing games.”

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has revealed what his team needs to do in order to secure a much-needed win against Luxembourg on Saturday.

Kenny explained that Ireland have to make sure to “move the ball quickly” on the night, either by dribbling or passing the ball.

He added that maintaining a certain “level of speed” in their gameplay would help them attack their opposition.

Ireland vs Luxembourg.

Ireland face minnows Luxembourg on Saturday in a World Cup qualifying game. During their last outing against Serbia, the men in green came up short, falling to a 3-2 defeat despite putting up a brave performance.

As such, Kenny’s men face a must-win match at the Aviva stadium. Despite not registering a win in a competitive game since 2019, Ireland would be considered favourites on the night, with Luxembourg ranked 97th in the world.

Kenny, meanwhile, has yet to taste victory during his nine games in the charge of the team, and he outlined his plan to achieve just that against Luxembourg.

Stephen Kenny.

“We want to make sure that we move the ball quickly against Luxembourg and there is a level of speed in our play, whether that is dribbling or passing the ball,” Kenny said during a press conference.

“We don’t want a slow build-up, we want a level of speed in our play so we can attack.”

The 49-year-old also revealed his desire to turn the team’s recent good performances into victories.

“Luxembourg are quite an open team themselves and they have caused teams problems, but also the nature of the way they are set up, the games are quite open,” Kenny added.

“We have to earn the right to win. It is a game that we have (a) huge desire to win. I’m disappointed as a manager that we have not won one of the games.

“But, overall, our two performances in the qualifiers — either in the Euros in Slovakia or World Cup qualifier in Serbia — have been two exceptional performances against good teams and away from home.

“I don’t want plaudits for losing games. We have to turn those performances into wins.”

Read More About: Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny, World Cup