Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has revealed what Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho needs to do to return to being the ‘Special One’ again.

Collymore believes that Mourinho needs to set aside his “old-school approach to man-management” and stop turning on his players. Collymore also claimed that footballers “don’t respond” to that sort of treatment.

Mourinho was appointed as the Tottenham manager in November 2019 following the sacking of the previous coach Mauricio Pochettino. In his first season in charge, Mourinho managed a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

This campaign, despite a bright start, Tottenham have struggled to hit top form. The North London club currently find themselves seventh in the league table, six points off a Champions League place.

Over the season, Mourinho has occasionally clashed with his players over certain issues. The Portuguese coach hit out at Gareth Bale in February over an Instagram post that contradicted his statements.

Last week, following his side’s 2-2 draw against Newcastle United, Mourinho was asked why his team have struggled to defend their leads.

“Same coach, different players,” the 58-year-old told the BBC.

“If I analyse the performance, separate it from so many mistakes that lead to instability and instability leads to hope in the opposition, if I want to analyse it separate from that, I think we were good, I would say very good in some moments.”

Mourinho has been known to openly criticise his players in the past. During his time as the manager of Manchester United, he frequently criticised defender Luke Shaw over his performances.

Collymore on Mourinho.

Collymore, writing in his article for the Mirror, believes that Mourinho ought to change his style of man-management.

“If Jose Mourinho is ever going to be the ‘Special One’ again, and he’s still young enough to do it, then he has to realise his old-school approach to man-management is a problem,” Collymore said.

“What Mourinho does is what virtually every great manager from these shores, from Sir Alex Ferguson to Jock Stein and Don Revie, has done over the years, which is turn on his dressing room from time to time.

“The problem is, players just don’t respond to that kind of treatment. I’m not saying he bullies players, which was often what used to happen, but he demands players show him their ­mettle. I do wonder if anyone has ever suggested he just try bringing players with him instead.”

