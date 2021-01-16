 Close sidebar

Spurs footage appears to catch Jose Mourinho questioning Gareth Bale’s intentions

by Jeff Simon
Behind the scenes footage appears to reveal interesting quotes from Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur recently posted a behind-the-scenes training video on their personal Youtube channel as they prepare for Sunday’s clash against Sheffield United.

The video features the like of Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min who impressed during the session. However, a sharp viewer appears to have noticed Mourinho making a statement just over a minute into the video.

“Did anyone else hear this?” said one YouTube user.

“Listen carefully at 1:08…”You want to stay here or go to Real Madrid?” Maybe Bale going back?”

Having listened in on the footage, some fans are convinced that it was Mourinho speaking to Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale out of shot.

Bale spent a significant chunk of last season on the bench at Real Madrid having fell out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Southampton academy product made the switch to London last summer in a bid to revive his career but the Welshman has struggled for form under Mourinho.

He’s started just one Premier League game and eight in all competitions and scored just three goals for Spurs this campaign.

Loan extension.

Mourinho recently claimed that there have been no talks of extending Bale’s loan with the club.

“There was not even a second of discussion about that,” he claimed.

“Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season. We are speaking about Gareth himself, Tottenham, Real Madrid.

“But, I promise you, not one second of discussion.”

Mourinho explained that it was necessary to take things one step at a time with Bale given that he has struggled with injuries at Madrid and in recent months with Spurs.

