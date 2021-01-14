Russian club Spartak Moscow troll Celtic over their controversial Dubai trip

Spartak Moscow took a cheeky swipe at Celtic over their recent Dubai trip.

Spartak Moscow couldn’t help taking a dig at Neil Lennon’s Celtic after their team flew out to Dubai for a winter training camp.

Celtic recently travelled to Dubai for a similar break but the Scottish reigning champions have come under heavy criticism in the aftermath of the trip.

The Bhoys currently have 15 first-team players and staff self-isolating after Christopher Jullien tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Spartak tweeted to announce that they would be flying out to Dubai and comically asked Celtic if they had “any tips” to offer them for their journey.

Fans wasted no time to react to the tweet, with some of them seeing the funny side of Spartak’s post.

No, but its nice to know we are still living rent free in your heads though Spartak!👍 4 games how many wins against us? — John Jones (@JHansonHH) January 14, 2021 “Our club has been impacted by Twitter trolls more than any other club” 😜 pic.twitter.com/zGvPNmvfyD — Saundies❤️🤍💙 (@saundies316) January 14, 2021 pic.twitter.com/wwiPxlBFhF — KP (@no_team_no_name) January 14, 2021 @Fragster I’m sorry, it made me chuckle! — Carole Paton (@CarolePaton) January 14, 2021 Earlier this week, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawell admitted that the Dubai trip was an error in judgement and issued an apology to the club’s supporters. “It’s been an extremely difficult few days and on reflection,”The 61-year-old told Celtic TV. “Looking back and looking with hindsight and looking at the outcome of the trip, clearly it was a mistake. “For that, I profoundly apologise to our supporters. We left here and the rationale for the camp was with very much the best intentions. “Things haven’t gone the way we wanted to and the outcome is clearly very regrettable. “The decisions we made were entirely for the best interests of the team and the best interests of the club. “And what we planned to do was to take them to these facilities again, which are world-class after a very, very hectic programme for November and December, which has previously been of a huge benefit after January, to take them there, give them the training come back and get to that performance level again. So that was the rationale. “So in terms of the facts about the trip, we decided back in November to go and were permitted to go, clearly the landscape has changed significantly particularly in the run-up to us going to Dubai in terms of the infection rate.”

