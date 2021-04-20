A Spanish court has stated that Fifa and Uefa must not hinder football clubs from participating in the European Super League, in a preliminary ruling.

The Madrid based court passed the written ruling on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The court explained that Fifa, Uefa and all its associated football federations shouldn’t use “any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way” the creation of the Super League.

The aforementioned court is responsible for settling corporate disputes and it is currently unsure as to what authority it possesses over Uefa and Fifa in the current Super League scenario.

Super League formation.

On Sunday, 12 European clubs announced the significant decision to form a new Super League tournament.

The clubs include six teams from the Premier League and six other sides from Italy and Spain. These 12 clubs currently constitute the founding members of the new tournament.

Following the announcement, Super League president Florentino Perez insisted that the competition will “save football”.

“We’re doing this to save football, which is in a critical moment,” Perez told El Chiringuito TV.

“The important clubs in England, Italy, and Spain must find a solution to a very bad situation that football is going through.

“The only way of making money from admissions is by making more competitive games that are more attractive, that fans around the world can see.”

Uefa and Fifa hit back.

In the aftermath of the Super League announcements, both Uefa and Fifa have criticised the plans with statements of their own.

“UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project,” Uefa’s statement reads.

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.”

Fifa, meanwhile, expressed their “disapproval” over the proposed Super League plans.

“FIFA can only express its disapproval to a “closed European breakaway league” outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles,” Fifa said.

“FIFA always stands for unity in world football and calls on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game.”

