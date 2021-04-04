Close sidebar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his say on potential Sergio Aguero transfer to Man United

by Jeff Simon
ole gunnar Solskjaer

“Enough said.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his thoughts regarding the possibility of his team signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the summer.

Solskjaer ruled out any chances of his side snapping up the Argentina international.

The Norwegian revealed that he doesn’t “agree” with the idea of a player joining a rival club and added that loyalty is one of the values that he highly appreciates.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero.

Last Monday, Man City announced that Aguero would be departing the Etihad after nearly a decade at the club.

Aguero will leave the Citizens having made a name for himself as one of the deadliest strikers to have graced the Premier League.

He has managed 181 goals in England’s top flight, making him the highest-scoring foreign player in the league’s history.

In addition, the 32-year-old has also managed 12 hat tricks in the league — another Premier League record.

With Aguero becoming a free agent in the summer, speculation has mounted regarding the striker’s future. Man United were reportedly one of five clubs who were interested in securing the Argentine’s services.

Sergio Aguero

Furthermore, former Red Devils stars Paul Ince and Dimitar Berbatov both offered their endorsement for Man United signing Aguero.

“I would absolutely take him at Manchester United,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Despite his connection to City and everything he has done there, he is a player you cannot hate.”

Paul Ince advises Man United to chance their arm with approach for Man City star

Solskjaer on Aguero transfer.

Solskjaer, speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, ruled out any possibility of the Red Devils signing Aguero.

“When I played for Man United, if a rival club would try to sign me and I’d gone to a rival club, where’s the loyalty?” Solskjaer said in a press conference. 

Sergio Aguero

“Of course, loyalty is one of the values I rank highly. So, I wouldn’t expect any player who had played for a club for 10 years to want to go to a local rival.

“We’ve had examples of that – and I didn’t really agree with it. I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Pep Guardiola offers stern response to Erling Haaland transfer question

Ireland forward Callum Robinson subjected to racist abuse following West Brom victory

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 315