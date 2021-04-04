“Enough said.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his thoughts regarding the possibility of his team signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the summer.

Solskjaer ruled out any chances of his side snapping up the Argentina international.

The Norwegian revealed that he doesn’t “agree” with the idea of a player joining a rival club and added that loyalty is one of the values that he highly appreciates.

Last Monday, Man City announced that Aguero would be departing the Etihad after nearly a decade at the club.

Aguero will leave the Citizens having made a name for himself as one of the deadliest strikers to have graced the Premier League.

He has managed 181 goals in England’s top flight, making him the highest-scoring foreign player in the league’s history.

Sergio Aguero has scored as many PL hat-tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Dennis Bergkamp, Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klinsmann, Gianluca Vialli, Louis Saha, Gareth Bale, Roberto Firmino, Samuel Eto'o, Stan Collymore & Olivier Giroud combined — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 29, 2021

In addition, the 32-year-old has also managed 12 hat tricks in the league — another Premier League record.

With Aguero becoming a free agent in the summer, speculation has mounted regarding the striker’s future. Man United were reportedly one of five clubs who were interested in securing the Argentine’s services.

Furthermore, former Red Devils stars Paul Ince and Dimitar Berbatov both offered their endorsement for Man United signing Aguero.

“I would absolutely take him at Manchester United,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Despite his connection to City and everything he has done there, he is a player you cannot hate.”

Solskjaer on Aguero transfer.

Solskjaer, speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, ruled out any possibility of the Red Devils signing Aguero.

“When I played for Man United, if a rival club would try to sign me and I’d gone to a rival club, where’s the loyalty?” Solskjaer said in a press conference.

“Of course, loyalty is one of the values I rank highly. So, I wouldn’t expect any player who had played for a club for 10 years to want to go to a local rival.

“We’ve had examples of that – and I didn’t really agree with it. I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”

