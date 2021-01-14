Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to Marcus Rashford for his contribution to alleviate child poverty.

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson took the opportunity to pay tribute to Rashford who was honoured at the Football Writers’ Association annual tribute awards.

Rashford became the youngest ever recipient of the gong in recognition of his efforts to eliminate child poverty and hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old has used his platform to raise awareness about child poverty in the UK and partnered with food waste charity FareShare to deliver meals to underprivileged children.

Last week, Rashford criticised the British government for the “unacceptable” food hampers being sent to families and asked for a government review of the way charity funding was being spent.

I totally agree with you @MarcusRashford, these food parcels do not meet the standards we set out and we have made it clear to the company involved that this is disgraceful. The company concerned has rightly apologised and agreed to reimburse those affected. https://t.co/tVCVhUouRa — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 13, 2021

Rashford has also questioned the government’s plans to remove a Universal Credit payment uplift, while he also supported a campaign to get children reading as part of World Book Day.

Despite all his noble efforts off the pitch, the Man United academy product has continued to excel on it — scoring 13 goals and five assists in the current season.

Fergie congratulates Rashford.

Following his award win, Ferguson congratulated the England international for his exceptional efforts with a heartwarming tribute.

“I would like to congratulate Marcus on his achievement and presentation (of the FWA Tribute Award) tonight,” Ferguson stated.

“I have known him since being a kid of seven years of age and seen him develop through the ranks of Manchester United into a truly wonderful person.

“Apart from his football life, what he has achieved in the last few months is quite astonishing, how he has helped the people in need is a truly amazing achievement.

Marcus Rashford — All goal contributions so this season. pic.twitter.com/AcPkKOsLJB — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) January 14, 2021

“I would like to congratulate him on that. He has shown to young people, in particular, there is a different way of dealing with life.

“He has shown great humility, he has shown courage to do what he did, so this achievement is well deserved and should be recognised with what he has done.

“So Marcus, well done on a fantastic achievement.”

Rashford responds to Fergie.

Speaking after Ferguson’s tribute, Rashford responded by thanking the legendary manager for his support.

“He has always, from the beginning really, backed me with what I am doing,” he said.

I appreciate this, thank you @theofficialfwa and thank you @WayneRooney for the message. Loved that ♥️ https://t.co/i69aNN2ERW — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 14, 2021

“Probably when other people in sports were telling me not to do it and just focus on football, he said if I believed in that, and I believe it is the right thing to do, then he is behind it.

“Those words from him are an amazing feeling to hear that.”

