Sir Alex Ferguson had some interesting opinions of his successors since his 2013 retirement

Manchester United have been managed by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since Ferguson vacated the premises seven years ago. All four of the aforementioned coaches have failed to bring the Premier League trophy to Old Trafford since Ferguson last did it in 2013.

The 78-year-old took over as United manager in 1986 from Ron Atkinson and oversaw 1500 matches over 27 years at Old Trafford. His spell included two treble triumphs, 13 PL trophies and two Champions Leagues among other silverware.

While hope remains that Solskjaer could help break the Red Devils PL duck, it seems that Fergie expected too much of the three previous managers who succeeded him.

A report from the Daily Star outlined exactly what Ferguson thought about Moyes, van Gaal and Mourinho when they were handed the managerial reins.

David Moyes

David Moyes was handpicked by Fergie himself to be his successor at the club with the view that he might be able to replicate his long and successful stint with Everton. Sadly, the ‘Chosen One’ barely lasted nine months with the Red Devils winning just 27 of 51 matches during his tenure.

He was replaced by Ryan Giggs with four games remaining as United finished seventh during the 2014 season.

Ferguson addressed the appointment in his 2015 book after hinting that Pep Guardiola, Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp and van Gaal were all candidates to succeed him.

“We chose David Moyes,” he explained.

“He had been consistent in his job at Everton, had a good spell there – 11 years – and showed appetite.

“Unfortunately, somehow it didn’t work out for David. The process was perfect. It was a good process.

“I’m sure there are things that David would do differently if he had the opportunity to relive his time at Old Trafford.”

Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal took over from Giggs as manager and decided to keep the Welshman as part of his coaching staff.

The former Barcelona boss did better than Moyes winning 54 of 103 matches over two seasons. He oversaw a fourth and fifth-place finish before getting the sack hours after an FA Cup final win in 2015.

“Louis van Gaal has made a lot of changes and, thinking about that, actually maybe he’s doing the right thing, to clear the decks and build his own team – because he’s got the experience and coaching ability to do that,” Fergie said of van Gaal.

Fergie remained silent upon the Dutchman’s departure but van Gaal was quick to praise the Scotsman.

“My special thanks go to Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton for always making me and my family feel so welcome throughout my time as Manchester United manager.”

Jose Mourinho

Mourinho’s arrival at the Old Trafford dugout polarised PL fans like never before.

The former Porto manager was booted as Chelsea coach only five months before his United stint. He went on to have a respectable tenure winning 84 of 144 matches with the club. He also managed to win the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield in his first season.

Fergie publicly backed his rival while he was still at Chelsea months prior.

“[Roman Abramovich] has to trust and have confidence Jose can turn it around, there is no point in sacking one of the best coaches of all time.

“[Mourinho] has won the European Cup twice, he’s won the league in each country he’s managed in, he’s won the big trophies. It would be foolish for him to take that step to sacking him.”

Mourinho recently revealed the only piece of advice that Ferguson shared with him during his United stint.

“Sir Alex Ferguson gave me only one advice in two and a half years – buy Dele Alli.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager following Mourinho’s dismissal and was given a permanent role a few months later. Solskjaer has managed to lead his side to 61 wins in 110 matches so far winning a third-placed finish last season.

The Norwegian ha stated the influence Fergie has had on his managerial career.

“The way he’s dealt with people, the way he was the manager of the club, how he kept 25 international players happy, hungry and wanting to improve.

“But also the [way he dealt with] staff in and around the place.

“He’s been my mentor. From my injury in 2003 at least, I was making all the notes, what he did in different, certain situations.

2020 record: Played / Won / Draw / Loss Klopp: 35 – 25 – 6 – 4

Solskjær: 33 – 20 – 7 – 6

Guardiola: 33 – 20 – 6 – 7 Really impressive when you put things into context considering the way certain managers are portrayed in the media. — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) December 25, 2020

Ferguson meanwhile was confident that Ole could become a good manager back when the player announced his retirement in 2007.

“He has been a great servant to the club and has always remained a model professional in his responsibility as a player, in his demeanour and his manners have always been exemplary.

“Ole will hopefully go on to be a good coach.”

