“He hasn’t been as good or as consistent as he can be.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has explained why defender Shane Duffy has struggled to hit top form during his time at the club.

Lennon believes that Duffy living alone and away from his family has made it “difficult” for him to settle in with the Hoops.

Shane Duffy.

Duffy arrived at Celtic Park on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last year.

The move was celebrated as a major signing for the Bhoys but it’s fair to say that things haven’t worked out for both the player and the club.

While the 29-year-old got off to a bright start, his form began to fade as the season progressed — leading him to be dropped from the starting lineup on multiple occasions.

Lennon on Duffy.

In light of this, Lennon spoke to the media and revealed that Duffy’s solitary living conditions made it hard for him to settle in at the club.

“I think he’s just found it difficult to settle,” the 49-year-old told a press conference.

“He’s up here on his own. Life away from the training ground is difficult for them all but especially the guys who are on their own.

“He will be the first to admit he hasn’t been as good or as consistent as he can be. He will be massively disappointed with that because of the way he feels about the club.

“But there is still time for him to find his best form between now and the end of the season.

“He’s been very self- analytical — to his detriment — and very hard on himself.

“He’s been getting a chorus of criticism from all and sundry. When you go home to an empty house that can be difficult to deal with.

“But we give him all the support we can and hopefully we will start seeing the best of him soon.”

