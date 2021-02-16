Share and Enjoy !

“I feel I have the right mentality to get through it.”

Republic of Ireland international Shane Duffy has stated his desire to prove his doubters wrong after enduring a torrid loan spell with Celtic so far this season.

The defender admitted that he’s going through a “sticky patch” at the moment but also insisted that he has the “right mentality” to get through the situation.

Shane Duffy at Celtic.

Duffy arrived at Celtic Park last year on a season-long loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion.

While the move was celebrated at the time, the 29-year-old has struggled to make a positive impact at his new club.

The former Everton man’s displays have resulted in him losing a regular spot in the Celtic starting eleven.

Duffy: I want to prove people wrong.

However, despite his sub-par performances for the Bhoys, Duffy insists that he will prove his doubters wrong.

“If you asked me 10 years ago I probably wouldn’t have believed the career I’ve gone on and had,” the Irishman said on the Bred A Blue podcast.

“I’m proud of myself for digging in there, especially when a lot of people doubt you.

“The satisfaction of going to prove people wrong is good so I’m happy, I still feel I have a lot more in me to go and prove people wrong again.

“I’ve had a bit of a sticky patch at the minute which happens to a lot of footballers.

“I feel I have the right mentality to get through it and as I said, I want to prove people wrong again and go and kick on again.”

Neil Lennon on Duffy.

Earlier this month, Celtic manager Neil Lennon offered an explanation for Duffy’s poor form with the Hoops.

“I think he’s just found it difficult to settle,” the 49-year-old told a press conference.

“He’s up here on his own. Life away from the training ground is difficult for them all but especially the guys who are on their own.

“He will be the first to admit he hasn’t been as good or as consistent as he can be. He will be massively disappointed with that because of the way he feels about the club.

“But there is still time for him to find his best form between now and the end of the season.”

