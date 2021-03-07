Share and Enjoy !

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon has responded to Roy Keane‘s comments against Spurs last week, when he labelled them as “average”.

Reguilon said that Keane’s comments against his team were nothing but his “opinion”, and he added that the club possesses “top-class players” who can play for any other side.

Jamie Redknapp vs Roy Keane.

Last week, ahead of Spurs’ Premier League game against Burnley on Sunday, Keane got embroiled in a heated conversation with fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports.

“I think Tottenham have got so many average players. We talk about the pressure Spurs are under to be getting in the top four, and all this carry on,” Keane said.

“(Harry) Kane and Son (Heung-min), you take them two out of that team, Spurs are an average Premiership team. I’m being polite.”

🗣 "Take Kane & Son out of that team and Tottenham are an average Premier League side and I'm being polite." Roy Keane doesn't hide his thoughts about Tottenham's players pic.twitter.com/p1JEnQgBLG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Redknapp, however, disagreed with the Irishman’s assessment of the north London club and claimed that defender Reguilon “is as good a left-back as there is in the country”.

“That’s why Real Madrid let him go,” Keane retorted.

However, Redknapp felt that Reguilon’s departure from Madrid “doesn’t matter” and labelled the Spain international a “class player”.

Reguilon responds.

When the initial debate video was posted on Twitter, Reguilon reacted to the post with a comical gif of Michael Jackson eating popcorn.

Now, the 24-year-old has offered a worded response to the fiery debate on Sky Sports.

“This is Roy Keane’s opinion, but we have a lot of top-class players who can play in every team,” Reguilon said.

“We have the best players but thank you, Jamie, for defending me.

“It was so funny – he was really angry. I watched that and smiled a lot, it was very nice.”

Top four.

The defender also spoke of his side’s chances of achieving a top-four spot this season.

“I don’t know, maybe there are moments in the season when it happens that we are tired,” the former Sevilla man continued.

“Maybe the game is an unlucky one, it’s football, it’s difficult to explain. But now we are in a good moment and we have to build on it.

“Now the feeling is we can arrive in the top four because we have a very good squad and we try to win every match.

“We want to go match to match, three point by three points, and by the end of the season we can be in the top four.”

