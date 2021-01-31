Ramos becomes a free agent in the summer.

Real Madrid centre-back and captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly favouring a move towards Manchester United amid interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid are keen to renew the Spanish international’s current deal but talks between the player and the club’s management have stalled according to some reports.

Spanish reports claim that the club have offered the 34-year-old two options regarding his contract renewal. The first would be to extend his existing deal by a year while keeping his current salary and the second option would entail signing a two-year contract with a 10% pay cut.

Ramos has reportedly rejected both offers from the club and could realistically end up leaving the club in the summer after 16 years in the Spanish capital.

Ramos reportedly wants Man United move.

In light of this, The Mirror has claimed that the World Cup winner has set his sights on a transfer to Manchester United.

While the defender has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, the report claims that he is keen on becoming a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Additionally, the same report reveals that Ramos turned down a move to Asia owing to concerns from his family and that his agent and brother Rene Ramos is targeting England as their favoured destination.

Struggling Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have endured a mediocre season by their standards. The 13-time European champions sit seven points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.

Last week, manager Zinedine Zidane came under fire after his side were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by third-tier team Alcoyano.

Without @SergioRamos, Real Madrid have suffered 5 defeats this season – with him only 3. [@marca] pic.twitter.com/csScEPQbg2 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 31, 2021

Ramos has been a key cog in Real’s defence since his arrival at the Spanish capital in 2005.

This season has been no different as the reigning champions have lost 50% of the league games their captain didn’t feature in.

Losing a centre-half of Ramos’s quality would deal a significant blow to Real’s trophy ambitions as securing an able replacement in the current climate would prove to be a daunting challenge.

Read More About: Manchester United, Real Madrid, sergio ramos, Transfers