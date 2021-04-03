“He is a player you cannot hate.”

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that he would welcome the signing of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero for the Red Devils.

Berbatov believes that Aguero would be a “good addition” to Man United‘s squad and added that the Argentine can still “do a lot of damage” for any club.

Sergio Aguero.

Aguero has established himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever strikers following his arrival at Man City from Atletico Madrid back in 2011.

The Argentina international is City’s all-time record goalscorer having netted 257 times in 384 appearances for the club.

Only Lionel Messi has more goals under Pep Guardiola than Sergio Aguero 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vQtUPtC9It — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 30, 2021

Aguero has won several trophies during his spell at the Etihad, including four Premier League titles and a domestic quadruple during the 2018/19 season.

Last Monday, Man City announced that Aguero, whose contract expires at the end of the season, would leave the club in the summer.

Berbatov on Aguero.

Given that Aguero becomes a free agent in the upcoming transfer window, there has been speculation over the 32-year-old’s future.

In light of this, Berbatov revealed that he would “absolutely take” Aguero at Old Trafford.

“There’s a lot of speculation about where he will go at the end of the season, I would absolutely take him at Manchester United,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Despite his connection to City and everything he has done there, he is a player you cannot hate.

“It’s painful for City but if they are letting him go, then they are deciding that he has past (sic) his peak and they will have someone to replace him.

“He’s still only 32, I left United at 31 and (Wayne) Rooney left at 31, but it’s a different time now and a player like Aguero can still do a lot of damage for a club.

Sergio Aguero, at his peak, had six straight seasons of 28+ goals in all competitions. The previous player to do that in England was Jimmy Greaves. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 29, 2021

“He knows how to save his strength, he knows how and when to attack and when to wait for the right moment, look at how (Edinson) Cavani and (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic are performing, they are still making a big impact.

“I think Aguero would be a good addition to United, but I can’t see it happening because of his loyalty to City.”

