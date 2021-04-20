“He’s a great example for everyone.”

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has begun talks with Everton regarding a potential coaching role with the club following his retirement.

Coleman’s current contract expires in 2022 and Everton director of football Marcel Brands has revealed that he would like to keep Coleman at the club following the end of his playing career.

Seamus Coleman.

Coleman spent his youth career with St Catherine’s before eventually securing a move to Sligo Rovers in 2006. The young right-back was subsequently snapped up by Everton in 2009 for a paltry fee of £60,000.

Coleman has established himself as one of the best full-backs in both Premier League and Everton history during his 12-year stay in England.

In August 2019, the defender was named the club captain following the departure of Phil Jagielka. Coleman has featured in over 340 games for Everton, contributing 26 goals and 31 assists along the way.

However, the Ireland international’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022 and he is likely to see his game time diminish with the club looking to sign a new right-back, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Brands on Coleman.

Director of football Brands has opened up on his desire to keep Coleman at Everton following his playing career.

“I really like to use former players, especially with for example the likes of Leighton (Baines) and Seamus,” Brands told an Everton USA Live event, for fans stateside.

“They have so much experience, they love the club, they know the club, they know what’s necessary at Goodison.

“I will do everything to keep these guys on board to help me to move the club forward.

“What you just said, he’s not only a fantastic player but a great character in the dressing room, a great professional.

“I’m now already in talks with him to get him involved in, let’s say, things off the pitch. He’s definitely someone I really want to keep in the club after he finishes his career. He’s a great example for everyone.

“He is natural, he’s normal. He’s the guy that will not change in the future, I think Leighton is the same.

“I think we have a lot of those good guys in the club, and it is so important to keep these kind of guys on board.”

