Seamus Coleman described as ‘best captain I have met’ by Everton star

Abdoulaye Doucoure praised Seamus Coleman for his leadership skills.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has hailed Seamus Coleman as the “best captain” for his efforts to make him feel welcome at Goodison Park.

Doucoure was one of the many signings the Toffees sanctioned last summer which saw the Frenchman make the switch from Watford to Everton for £19.8 million.

The former Granada man has settled in well at his new home and has emerged as a key member of the squad as Everton sit seventh in the league with 33 points from 18 games.

One of the reasons the 28-year-old has hit the ground running at the club is down to captain Coleman’s efforts to ensure Doucoure was made to feel comfortable and welcome following his arrival.

Coleman’s warm welcome.

Last year, the midfielder revealed how the Irish international greeted him with a meaningful text after his transfer came through.

Coleman’s text read: “I am very happy you have signed. You are going to help us a lot.”

The Rennes academy product was understandably moved by the gesture and later admitted that it was the first time that a team captain had personally reached out to welcome him at any club.

In the five months that have followed, Doucoure continues to hold Coleman in high regard and hailed the 32-year-old as a “great captain”.

“His [Coleman’s] message and support were very important for me at the beginning of my time here at Everton,” the Frenchman told club media.

“Seamus is a great captain. I think he is the best captain I have met so far in my career. He looks after every player.”

Yannick Bolasie.

Doucoure isn’t the only player to have benefitted from Coleman’s leadership and kindness.

On Friday, Yannick Bolasie revealed a heartfelt message he received from the Killybegs man back in October 2020 when his Everton career was in the doldrums.

“I’m sorry you’re not training with us,” read Coleman’s text.

Will always be my guy 💙 Captain & Friend, this is what we spoke about in October & it’s never stopped…I believe in myself but when my teammates do as well it always gives you a different drive #ThankYouCapo pic.twitter.com/HReGF0AW9p — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) January 29, 2021

“Your attitude and application in training was amazing and you were on it every day and it was hard but enjoyable for me to be up against you every day!”

