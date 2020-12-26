Manchester United legend Paul Scholes had stinging criticism for Scott McTominay following his team’s draw against Leicester

Paul Scholes hit out at midfielder McTominay for failing to close Leicester’s Harvey Barnes for their first goal in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The Foxes winger cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s early opener with a strike from distance on the edge of the penalty area. Scholes was particularly miffed that Barnes was left unmarked when he took a shot at United’s goal.

The former midfielder accused McTominay of taking social distancing too seriously and claimed that the Scotland international was to blame for the Red Devils conceding in the first period.

“McTominay is taking social distancing a bit too literally!,” Scholes told BT Sport at halftime.

“He has got to stop the shot, we have the ability Harvey Barnes has shown.

“He has to get up and shut the shot down. David de Gea (Manchester United’s goalkeeper) is a bit unsighted so a little unfair to blame him.”

United were in third place heading into the match, looking to boost their title hopes against the second-placed Foxes but Solskjaer’s side left with a sole point following their 2-2 draw.

Man United’s right back fiasco

Scholes also had a go at Ole Gunnar Solksjaer for choosing to field centre back Victor Lindelof at right-back against Leicester.

The Reds Devils were missing Aaron Wan Bissaka who couldn’t travel with the squad owing to injury. Youngster Brandon Williams also missed out on the trip amid a wave of transfer interest in the full-back.

Bruno Fernandes is the first Portuguese player to score 10 goals in a #PL season since Cristiano Ronaldo (2008/09) 🇵🇹#LEIMUN | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/9LH8jwD8YK — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2020

As such, Solskjaer’s options were limited and he opted for Lindelof in said role, but the Swede struggled in the position and was hauled off with an injury in the second half.

“I think Lindelof at right-back, I don’t think we’ll see it again,” Scholes added.

“I hope we don’t see it again. There has to be a better option than that.

“United, really, I thought they were better once they made the subs. I think they left their best players on the bench.

It was not the result we wanted, but now it’s time to keep our head up and get ready for the next battle. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xp95PBw2ew — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) December 26, 2020

“I thought when [Edinson] Cavani came on he was excellent, [Paul] Pogba made a big difference as well.

“[Mason] Greenwood on the bench as well, I know he didn’t come on. But I don’t think United are in a position to really leave these players out.

“If they’re going to challenge for the league they’ve got 12, 13, possibly 14 players who can do that so when you’re leaving these better players out it worries me a little bit.

“The best teams play the same team – look at Pep’s [Guardiola’s] Barcelona team, he never made changes, never left anyone out and they played 60 games a season. That’s what you want.”

