Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic made “life hard” for certain Red Devils players during his time at Old Trafford.

McTominay explained that the 39-year-old Swede is “ruthless” in his desire to win and that if his teammates are not on “the same page as him”, he would give them a “tough time” for their sub-par displays.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Man United.

Ibrahimovic joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer.

The former Sweden international would go on to enjoy a productive spell at Old Trafford, contributing 29 goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances.

Zlatan managed to win the Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League during his time in Manchester.

The former Barcelona striker eventually left for MLS side LA Galaxy in 2018.

McTominay on Zlatan.

In addition to his exploits on the pitch, Ibrahimovic also served as an experienced voice in the dressing room, while also offering guidance for some of the team’s younger players.

McTominay spoke with UEFA.com ahead of his team’s Europa League clash against AC Milan on Thursday, and he highlighted Zlatan‘s “ruthless” nature.

“[He was] ruthless. I’m not going to say too much more than that,” the 24-year-old revealed.

“Good professional, (he) worked hard, (he was a) big, big presence in the dressing room in terms of his voice and the way that he is with people.

“He’s a ruthless guy in terms of the way he wants to win 24/7, if you’re not on the same page as him, then you won’t succeed under him, he’ll make life hard for you.

“So, you’d better work hard at winning, otherwise it’ll be a tough time for you.

“I love guys like that in football. He’s obviously had a legendary career which is a real credit to him, and obviously to his family as well.”

McTominay on Messi and Ronaldo.

The Scotland international also revealed his admiration for football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and he outlined what he’s learned from both players.

“Obviously, when I was younger, I was really small, so [Lionel] Messi was a perfect example for me of someone who would get kicked about by bigger players,” McTominay continued.

The Scotsman explained that watching Messi perform as the best player on the pitch despite his diminutive nature inspired him to do the same when he was younger.

“Then as you get older and a lot stronger and bigger, you look to [Cristiano] Ronaldo – his physical attributes and the way that he’s worked on his body, everything,” McTominay said of Ronaldo.

He explained that Cristiano is the ideal example for young players who wish to hone their collective footballing skills.

