Scott McTominay offers contrasting view to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trophy comments

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has offered a differing viewpoint to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent comments about winning silverware.

Last week, Solskjaer suggested that winning trophies in a cup competition is “more of an ego thing” for some managers and claimed that his team’s league position is a better indicator of their progress.

However, McTominay has now revealed that he is “desperate” to win a trophy with Man United, adding that it remains his “sole priority” right now.

Solskjaer was initially appointed Man United‘s interim coach back in December 2018 after the previous manager Jose Mourinho was sacked.

The Norwegian was then handed a permanent contract with the club in March 2019. In the two years that have followed, Solskjaer has earned praise for the progress made at Old Trafford, but he has yet to win any trophies with the club.

Last week, ahead of his team’s second leg clash against AC Milan in the Europa League, Solskjaer was asked about Man United’s recent trophy drought.

“In the league position, you see if there’s any progress,” the 48-year-old said in a press conference.

“For me, that’s always the bread and butter of the season, that you see how capable you are of coping with ups and downs. Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it’s more of an ego thing for other managers and clubs to finally win something.

“It’s the gradual progression of being in and around the top of the league and the consistency and the odd trophies. Sometimes a cup competition can hide the fact (that) you’re still struggling a little bit.”

McTominay on trophies.

However, it appears that McTominay has taken a different stance to his manager Solskjaer with regards to winning silverware.

“I’m just desperate to win a trophy with club football,” McTominay told Sky Sports.

“That’s my sole priority at the minute, to win a trophy with Man United.

“Obviously the rest, the league and the way we are wanting to progress in that will hopefully follow suit in due course. I feel like we are building towards a really good team.

“And with international football, we want to go to the World Cup. There are plenty of things that I’m really looking forward to — it’s a pleasure to play for both Man United and Scotland.”

