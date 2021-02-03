“I was so, so pleased.”

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay believes that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered him the captain’s armband in a bid to “test” his leadership credentials.

The 24-year-old captained his side during their 1-0 FA Cup win against Watford last month.

McTominay emerged through Man United‘s youth academy and has established himself as a first-team regular at the club.

Since making his senior team debut back in 2017, the Scotland international has scored 11 goals and produced two assists in over 100 appearances for the Red Devils.

Given his commendable progress over the last few years, the midfielder was picked as the team captain against the Hornets during the FA Cup third round.

He went on to vindicate his manager’s trust in him by scoring the game’s only goal.

McTominay named captain.

McTominay spoke with the United Review and explained how Solskjaer informed him of the captaincy decision.

“He didn’t really say much. He just said ‘captain tomorrow’ and looked at me,” he revealed.

“I just smiled; I didn’t want to let off too much emotion but I was so, so pleased.”

Captaincy test.

McTominay also felt that the decision to name him as captain was done with the intention of testing him.

“For the manager, I presume every decision he makes with me and other players is a test,” he added.

“It’s not just ‘oh I’ll give him the captaincy for no reason’, it’s a test. Everything in life is a test and you have to pass those tests.

“It’s important to really show people that you can be an example at this football club and not let things go to your head.”

The 24-year-old also believed that regardless of who dons the captain’s armband, every player on the team needed to be vocal and demonstrate leadership in their respective positions.

