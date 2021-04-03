“That played on my mind.”

Scott Brown has admitted that the wait surrounding Celtic’s next managerial appointment played a role in his decision to leave the Hoops.

Brown revealed that it would’ve been a “hard situation” for him to wait until the end of the campaign to see who the club would’ve appointed as their next coach.

The midfielder added that this resulted in him accepting Aberdeen’s two-year deal as it was an offer that he “couldn’t turn down”.

Brown has cemented his status as a Celtic legend after spending nearly 14 successful years at the club.

The 35-year-old has won 22 trophies with the Hoops, including nine successive Scottish Premiership titles from 2012-2020.

Last month, Brown announced that he would leave the Glasgow club in the summer and join Aberdeen in a player/coach role.

“It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club, which has been such a massive part of my life for so long, but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter,” Brown told the Celtic website.

Brown on exit decision.

Brown, speaking in a press conference, explained his decision to leave the Hoops.

“I got offered another year at Celtic, it was a hard situation because it would have to (have meant) sitting and waiting until the end of the season to see who comes in,” Brown said.

“To have that fresh start with someone who I trust and respect fully, and maybe sit in at Celtic until the end of the season, not sure what to do or who is coming in… that played on my mind as well.

“I’ve got to look at the selfish point of view as well. I can’t just go in the dressing-room and believe that I’m the guy to play football. Aberdeen offered me a two-year deal and it was an offer that I couldn’t turn down. “I’ll be 36 in the summer but I still feel good. For me, it’s about being part of that coaching staff to learn as much as I can under Stephen (Glass), and work towards my goal of being a manager one day down the line.”

