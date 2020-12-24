“When he is playing, you really have the impression that he’s playing a pick-up game with his friends.”

Eto’o recalled a special moment playing alongside Messi in a Champions League match against Juventus in 2005.

“I can remember specifically a game playing for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus, in 2005,” he said.

“Patrick Vieira was on the other team, and he is one of my big brothers, he was at the top level of the time, playing for a top club. I told him ‘Big Brother, be on the lookout, you’re going to see a future great, he is going to be future number one, his name is Leo Messi.’

“Vieira said ‘Don’t worry I’ll get it fixed, I’ll take care of him,’ and then at the end of the game he came up to me and said ‘That’s amazing, it’s absolutely impossible,’ and I told him ‘You saw the future number one, he is the one.'”

Mourinho vs Guardiola

Eto’o won a treble with Barcelona in 2008-09 before moving to Inter Milan to link up with Mourinho for the second time in his career. The 39-year-old ended up making history as Inter went on to win a treble of their own the following season beating Barcelona in the CL along the way.

The feat meant that Eto’o was and continues to be the only player who’s won consecutive trebles and with two different teams no less.

The African Nations Cup winner also explained why he preferred Mourinho over Guardiola having worked with both of them.

“I don’t think you can say one or the other is better,” he said.

“It’s a question of style, they each have their own style, I prefer Jose Mourinho.

“I am more friends with Jose Mourinho’s style but Pep is a top, top coach, so I don’t think you can make a decision.