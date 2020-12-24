Former Barcelona forward Samuel Eto’o has revealed Jose Mourinho as his preferred manager
Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o enjoyed a trophy-laden career with spells at Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Milan.
His career enabled him to share dressing rooms with some of the game’s greatest players and coaches including Lionel Messi, Wesley Sneijder, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.
The former striker spoke to SPORTbible and expressed how ex-teammate Messi was, in his opinion, the best player the sport has seen.
“I believe he is the greatest of this life and also of the other life,” he explained.
“When he is playing, you really have the impression that he’s playing a pick-up game with his friends.”
Eto’o recalled a special moment playing alongside Messi in a Champions League match against Juventus in 2005.
“I can remember specifically a game playing for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus, in 2005,” he said.
“Patrick Vieira was on the other team, and he is one of my big brothers, he was at the top level of the time, playing for a top club. I told him ‘Big Brother, be on the lookout, you’re going to see a future great, he is going to be future number one, his name is Leo Messi.’
“Vieira said ‘Don’t worry I’ll get it fixed, I’ll take care of him,’ and then at the end of the game he came up to me and said ‘That’s amazing, it’s absolutely impossible,’ and I told him ‘You saw the future number one, he is the one.'”
Mourinho vs Guardiola
Eto’o won a treble with Barcelona in 2008-09 before moving to Inter Milan to link up with Mourinho for the second time in his career. The 39-year-old ended up making history as Inter went on to win a treble of their own the following season beating Barcelona in the CL along the way.
The feat meant that Eto’o was and continues to be the only player who’s won consecutive trebles and with two different teams no less.
The African Nations Cup winner also explained why he preferred Mourinho over Guardiola having worked with both of them.
“I don’t think you can say one or the other is better,” he said.
“It’s a question of style, they each have their own style, I prefer Jose Mourinho.
“I am more friends with Jose Mourinho’s style but Pep is a top, top coach, so I don’t think you can make a decision.
“But I can tell you this there is no other coach, no other manager, who will get to motivate his players as much Jose Mourinho does.
“Now there are more coaches, more managers, each with their own style but in terms of motivating and getting the most out of their players that is Jose Mourinho. For me, the treble with Jose is the special one.”
