Share and Enjoy !

“I just love him.”

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has claimed that Reds teammate Roberto Firmino deserves “more credit” than himself and Mohamed Salah at the club.

Mane revealed that Firmino makes “everything easier” for both Salah and himself and added that they would score fewer goals, were it not for the Brazilian’s efforts.

Sadio Mane.

Mane arrived at Anfield from Southampton in a £37m deal. The 28-year-old has gone on to enjoy a productive tenure with the Reds.

The Senegal international has scored 92 goals and created 39 assists in 202 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Additionally, Mane has formed a fearsome attacking trio alongside Salah and Firmino at the club. The three forwards have combined to score over 250 goals in all competitions under manager Klopp.

This season, while the reigning Premier League champions have been far from their best, the front three have still managed to score 41 goals between them in all competitions.

Of the three, Firmino is arguably the most hard-working, given his tendency to drop off and help build the play from the midfield. The Brazilian’s selfless service and excellent link-up play enhance his fellow attackers’ abilities in front of the goal.

Mane on Firmino.

Mane, speaking in an interview with ESPN Brazil, expressed his admiration for Firmino and admitted that the 29-year-old was his “favourite teammate” at Liverpool.

“He deserves more credit than me and Mo for sure,” Mane said.

“He’s always seeing [opportunities for] goals, but I think without Bobby I don’t see myself or Mo scoring as many goals as we do, to be honest. Because he makes everything easier for us.

“I think Brazil are just lucky to have Firmino. I’d love to… I always say ‘Bobby, you have to change your nationality and come to Senegal’, which for me would be a dream.

“I just love him. And as a teammate, I think he’s my favourite teammate. I love him.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, mohamed salah, Roberto Firmino, sadio mane