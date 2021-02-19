Share and Enjoy !

“Ryan has an exciting opportunity ahead of him.”

Stoke City veteran Ryan Shawcross looks set to join David Beckham‘s Major League Soccer side Inter Miami after terminating his Potters contract by mutual consent.

On Friday, Stoke confirmed that the 33-year-old had departed the Championship side and that his decision to leave would “allow him to pursue new playing opportunities in the United States”.

Shawcross arrived at Stoke from Manchester United in 2007 on a loan deal, which was later made permanent in 2008.

The Englishman went on to make over 400 appearances for the Potters and played a crucial role in helping them gain promotion to the Premier League during the 2007-08 season.

The defender was named the club captain in 2010 and led his side during the 2011-12 Europa League campaign as well as to the 2011 FA Cup final.

Shawcross helped his side keep 126 clean sheets during his 14 years at the club and also contributed 25 goals and 16 assists over that period.

The centre-back’s move to Inter Miami is expected to be announced imminently, according to some reports.

Michael O’Neill on Shawcross.

Manager Michael O’Neill offered his thoughts on the defender following the announcement of his departure.

“Before I came to Stoke City the one player you immediately associated with the club when it came up in conversation was Ryan, simply because of the length of time he spent here,” the Northern Irishman told the club website.

“He hasn’t figured as often as he would have liked over the past couple of years.

“But his professionalism and the way he has conducted himself, both on the training ground and around the club, since I joined simply cannot be questioned.

“Ryan has an exciting opportunity ahead of him which I know he’s keen to grasp and I wish him nothing but success for the future.”

