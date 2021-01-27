Ryan Giggs provides an update on Daniel James situation at Man United

“When you get the chance, take it.”

Legendary Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs provided an update for out-of-favour winger Daniel James.

Giggs revealed that 23-year-old remains unhappy over a lack of playing time at the club and believes that it’s unlikely that the Welshman will be granted a loan move during the current window.

James’s struggles at Man United.

James completed a £15m transfer to Old Trafford in the summer of 2019 after impressing in the Championship with Swansea City.

The Welsh international got off to a flying start with three goals in four games for the club, but saw his game time and form decline over the course of the season.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred to play Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack over James.

Additionally, Edinson Cavani’s arrival last summer has increased the competition for attacking spots.

James has made just 10 appearances for the club this campaign and has been linked with a loan move during the current transfer window in a bid to earn more minutes.

Giggs on James.

However, Wales national manager Giggs is unsure as to whether Solskjaer would permit the attacker’s departure when dealing with a congested fixture schedule.

He sympathised with James’s situation and urged him to make the most of the opportunities presented to him.

“We are in unknown territory,” Giggs told Stadium Astro.

“Where you don’t have a lot of time. A lot of games squeezed into a short space of time.

“So, I think Ole would take the safe option and keep as many quality players in the club as he can.”

The 13-time Premier League winner admitted that the current situation would prove frustrating for the player as it would be for any footballer who was denied regular game time.

“But when you are at a big club like United, when you get the chance, take it,” he added.

