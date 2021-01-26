“He has to do it in the big games and then win trophies.”

Ryan Giggs has been speaking about the comparisons between Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and former striker Eric Cantona.

Giggs is of the opinion that Fernandes needs to add silverware to his trophy cabinet in order to measure up to Cantona’s stature at the club.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a prolific spell with the Red Devils despite spending just under a year at club since his debut in February 2020.

Fernandes scored the winning goal from a sumptuous free-kick against Liverpool on Sunday night as his side progressed to the FA Cup fifth round.

Giggs on Cantona.

Despite the immediate and significant impact of Fernandes’s signing, Giggs felt that the midfielder had more to achieve in order to justify the comparisons with his former teammate Cantona.

“Eric, when we won the FA Cup in 95-96, he was the difference,” said the Welshman in an interview with Stadium Astro.

“In the big games, he would every often be the difference.

“Fernandes, undoubtedly, has had a massive impact on United.

“There have been comparisons with Eric and the impact he has had – not just his quality but the fact everyone around him seems to be playing better.”

Trophies.

While acknowledging Bruno’s impact at his new home, Giggs insisted that United’s talisman needed to produce the goods in the big games.

“Like all top players, he has to do it in the big games and then win trophies,” he explained.

The Wales national team manager also conceded that there are plenty of similarities between the two players in question.

“Of course there are similarities – penalty takers, scoring and assisting goals, same position,” added Giggs. However, he reiterated his earlier point by pointing out that despite Bruno’s positive impression at Old Trafford, Cantona set the benchmark by winning four Premier League titles and an FA Cup with the club.

