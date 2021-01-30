Arsenal legend’s ex-wife wasn’t happy after Ruud van Nistelrooy incident

Ray Parlour’s ex-wife was less than happy after he was slapped with a £10,000 fine by the Football Association.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour revealed how his clash with former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy angered his ex-wife.

The game in question was a highly anticipated clash between title challengers Manchester United and Arsenal back in 2003.

Arsenal vs Manchester United.

The campaign is remembered as Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ season where Arsene Wenger’s side finished as league champions — a massive 15 points ahead of Alex Ferguson’s United.

However, the Gunners’ unbeaten run might never have come to pass had Van Nistelrooy slotted in the game’s last-minute penalty that would’ve secured his side the three points.

The Dutchman ended up missing the mark as the ball slammed off the bar prompting wild celebrations from the Arsenal fans and players.

Martin Keown rubbing his face in the striker’s misery has become the stuff of legend.

In the aftermath of the match, eight players were charged with improper conduct by The Football Association.

Parlour: ex-wife lost four grand.

Parlour was among those charged by the FA and was slapped with a £10,000 fine and admitted that he and his teammates were in the wrong for their actions on the day.

The Gunners legend also revealed how the incident ended up angering his ex-wife.

“I got fined £10,000 for that, which wasn’t good,” the 47-year-old told talkSPORT.

“Lauren got fined, Ashley Cole got fined and Martin Keown, obviously, because he started it! He got fined the most.

“But the funny thing about it was that my ex-wife wasn’t happy, either – she lost four grand!”

Parlour explained that of the ten grand that he paid as a fine, his ex-wife was due 40 per cent of his future income which meant that she ended up missing out on £4,000 that month.

