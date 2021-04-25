Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has recalled his famous 2003 clash with former Arsenal defender Martin Keown.

Arsenal faced off against Man United at Old Trafford during the 2003-04 season. Towards the end of the match, Van Nistelrooy missed a crucial penalty, leading Keown to scream at the Dutchman in a taunting manner.

Van Nistelrooy admitted that the situation went “ballistic” at the time but claimed that Keown, despite their incident, is the “nicest man” to meet off the pitch.

Man United vs Arsenal.

Arsenal and Man United were at the height of their rivalry in the late nineties and early 2000s. During the 2003-04 season, both sides were competing for the Premier League crown.

The campaign is famously remembered as the one where the Gunners managed to finish the entire season unbeaten, earning themselves the nickname of ‘The Invincibles’.

However, the astonishing feat came close to never happening during the 2003 clash between the two sides at Old Trafford.

In the last few minutes of the game, with the scoreline still at 0-0, Van Nistelrooy was handed a crucial chance to score a penalty.

However, the Dutchman skewed his shot and hit the crossbar instead. The miss sparked wild celebrations from the Arsenal players.

Most famously, Keown rubbed his face in Van Nistelrooy’s misery by screaming straight at the striker. The incident led to a mass brawl between both sets of players.

In the end, Patrick Vieira was sent off and eight players were charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

Van Nistelrooy on Keown incident.

Van Nistelrooy, speaking on the United podcast, recalled his memorable clash with the former Arsenal defender.

“That afternoon ignited sort of the… that was more personal towards me I recall,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“That day and that afternoon, with the penalty miss and the red card and after the game incidents. It made it all go ballistic a little bit.

“It was a great image of him (Keown) flying above me but the thing is that he is actually the nicest man you’ll meet outside a football pitch.

“Yeah, I couldn’t care less, I was just so sick of the penalty miss.

“It was 0-0 for God’s sake, you know, in the last minute against Arsenal… it was a huge penalty and I smacked it off the crossbar and I didn’t win the game for the club and for the team.

”Obviously, with the sending off and the end being… Of course, the Arsenal players were still unbeaten because of that also.

“That reaction was also there. It went to me because of the yellow card of Vieira. I was just running inside to sit in the corner of the dressing room.“

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester United, martin keown, Premier League, ruud van nistelrooy