“Watching the Premier League was my dream weekend.”

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has revealed the legendary Manchester United defensive duo that he “learned a lot” from as a child.

Dias highlighted Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, among other defenders, as some of the players he frequently watched growing up.

The Portugal international also revealed that watching the Premier League during his childhood was a “dream weekend” for him.

Dias arrived at Man City in a €68m transfer from Benfica last September. The 23-year-old has quickly settled in at the Etihad and has played a significant role in bolstering City’s defence.

The centre-half has formed a formidable partnership with John Stones at the back and has helped Pep Guardiola’s team keep 15 clean sheets in 27 Premier League games.

Additionally, Guardiola’s side have conceded just 17 goals in the league so far, the best record of any team in the division.

In fact, following his arrival, Dias has helped City keep more clean sheets, reduce the number of goals they concede and increase their interceptions per 90 minutes, according to statistics from the Manchester City News.

Dias reveals his ‘dream weekend’.

Dias spoke in an interview with Ferdinand for BT Sport and cited some legendary defenders who influenced him growing up.

“When I was a kid, watching the Premier League was my dream weekend, I’ve watched many games with you, Vidic, Kompany, John Terry, an infinite list,” Dias told Ferdinand.

“From there you start learning and I learned a lot from what I hear and what I see and just by watching, I started to understand the league and the way you play.

“The thing that makes the big difference is how competitive it is.

“Here you get the challenge every game and I think that’s what makes the league different and if you’re successful it’s because you can solve it many times.”

