Former Republic of Ireland forward Stephen Elliott has recalled his former teammate Roy Keane‘s words of praise for Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Elliott revealed that Keane once described the former Manchester United striker as an “absolute machine”.

Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy caught the attention of the footballing world as a talented youngster in the Dutch Eredivisie.

He scored 31 goals in 34 games for PSV Eindhoven during the 1998-99 season, finishing as the division’s top scorer.

His impressive goalscoring feats for PSV earned him a move to Man United in the summer of 2001.

Van Nistelrooy would go on to enjoy a productive spell with the Red Devils, scoring 150 goals and providing 29 assists in 219 appearances for the club.

The former Netherlands international would lift four trophies at Old Trafford including the Premier League in 2003.

His former teammate Paul Scholes admitted to being left amazed after watching the Dutchman during his first training session with the club.

“I remember seeing him in training the first day and I thought, ‘wow’,” Scholes said on The Robbie Fowler podcast.

“It was just a little finishing session and he was ruthless. He just scored from anywhere.”

Elliott on Van Nistelrooy.

Elliott spoke with Off The Ball and he recalled how Keane once hailed Van Nistelrooy as an “absolute machine”.

“And, I think as well, you listen to ex-Man United players speaking about Ruud van Nistelrooy when they played (with him),” Elliott said.

“I remember I would have been in Roy Keane’s presence, I don’t know where I was but I remember he was speaking to us about Ruud van Nistelrooy and I remember him saying about how good he was and that he was just an absolute machine.

“His whole mindset was ‘score goals, score goals’ and that was all that he was bothered about just scoring goals and you could see it in the way he played.”

