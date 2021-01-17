“That was the chance you’d be praying for before the game.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane criticised Paul Pogba for missing a golden opportunity to score a late winner for his side against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United emerged with a point following a 0-0 draw against rivals Liverpool. The result leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men atop the league table with 37 points.

Solskjaer’s men had chances to open the scoring with Pogba getting the best of the bunch but they failed to convert any of them.

Pogba’s shot, though well-struck, was parried away for a corner by Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

Speaking after the game, Keane felt that the Frenchman should’ve done better in that situation and said that the miss could turn out to be a “huge moment” for Man United’s season.

“I think they will be disappointed with their two best chances of the whole game,” he told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool obviously had a lot of possession, started well.

Micah 🗣 "Do you think they have enough to win it?" Roy 🗣 "I don't know I change my mind every few weeks, every few minutes" 🤣 Roy Keane when asked if Manchester United have enough to win the league pic.twitter.com/Lq01KUASP4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 17, 2021

“But the two big chances United had in the second half, particularly the more you watch it – Pogba – they’re saying it’s a great save but he has to score.

“What a boost that would have been for United – spoiling their home record, the three points.

“Pogba, you can tell by his reaction. His first touch excellent. Oh my goodness. Has to score. Go across the goalkeeper. Anywhere but straight at him.

“It’s easy when you’re watching here but Pogba, because his first touch was so good he’s given himself the opportunity to go across the goalkeeper.

“Huge moment in the season for United. Credit to the keeper — he stood up, made himself big but that was the chance you’d be praying for before the game.”

