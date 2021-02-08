 Close sidebar

Roy Keane makes Manchester United Premier League prediction following Everton draw

by Jeff Simon
Roy Keane

“They probably don’t have the belief.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has voiced his opinion on his former side’s title charge.

Keane believes that the Red Devils are incapable of stopping Manchester City from winning the title and that they will finish as the “best of the rest” by the end of the season.

Ole gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United.

Manchester United dropped two valuable points against Everton on Saturday following a thrilling 3-3 draw at Old Trafford.

The result coupled with Man City’s 4-1 demolition of Liverpool on Sunday means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team sit five points behind City in the table.

Following the result against Everton, Solskjaer insisted that Man United shouldn’t be considered as title challengers and urged his players to improve going forward.

David de Gea

Roy Keane on Man United.

In light of his former team’s recent results, Keane offered his thoughts on the title race.

“I’m surprised really, we weren’t thinking this over the last 12 months that United could challenge Manchester City,” the Irishman told Sky Sports.

Paul Pogba

“I think they’ll be the best of the rest.

“Listening to Ole and the last few performances and the goalkeeper last night… they probably don’t have the belief they can challenge Man City.

“And if you don’t have the belief you can do it, then there’s a good chance you won’t do it. But they’re capable of scoring lots of goals.

“What’s the point of being at Man United? You might as well go to a mid-table team, you’re at Man United to win titles, it’s as simple as that. I don’t tolerate this idea.”

Manchester united

Keane on de Gea.

Keane also criticised goalkeeper David de Gea for his errors against Everton.

“They’ve got goals in their team,” the ex-Nottingham Forest man added.

“But again defensively, particularly the goalkeeper, I’m certainly not his biggest fan.

“Two goals last night, the one thing you want from your goalkeeper is courage and he didn’t show that for the equalising goal. Not a good sign.”

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Steve McManaman slates Alisson Becker for playing the ‘worst game ever’ against Man City

Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson Becker after ‘killer’ mistakes against Man City

Roy Keane slates ‘bad champions’ Liverpool after 4-1 loss to City