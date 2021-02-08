“They probably don’t have the belief.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has voiced his opinion on his former side’s title charge.

Keane believes that the Red Devils are incapable of stopping Manchester City from winning the title and that they will finish as the “best of the rest” by the end of the season.

Manchester United dropped two valuable points against Everton on Saturday following a thrilling 3-3 draw at Old Trafford.

The result coupled with Man City’s 4-1 demolition of Liverpool on Sunday means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team sit five points behind City in the table.

Following the result against Everton, Solskjaer insisted that Man United shouldn’t be considered as title challengers and urged his players to improve going forward.

In light of his former team’s recent results, Keane offered his thoughts on the title race.

“I’m surprised really, we weren’t thinking this over the last 12 months that United could challenge Manchester City,” the Irishman told Sky Sports.

“I think they’ll be the best of the rest.

“Listening to Ole and the last few performances and the goalkeeper last night… they probably don’t have the belief they can challenge Man City.

“And if you don’t have the belief you can do it, then there’s a good chance you won’t do it. But they’re capable of scoring lots of goals.

“What’s the point of being at Man United? You might as well go to a mid-table team, you’re at Man United to win titles, it’s as simple as that. I don’t tolerate this idea.”

Keane also criticised goalkeeper David de Gea for his errors against Everton.

“They’ve got goals in their team,” the ex-Nottingham Forest man added.

David de Gea has saved just 60.9% of shots on his goal in this season's Premier League, only Rui Patricio (59.7%) has a lower save-percentage of all PL keepers with 15+ apps this season. He conceded from all three shots he faced tonight. pic.twitter.com/gKkVdGAedH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

“But again defensively, particularly the goalkeeper, I’m certainly not his biggest fan.

“Two goals last night, the one thing you want from your goalkeeper is courage and he didn’t show that for the equalising goal. Not a good sign.”

