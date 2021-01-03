Roy Keane fancies Manchester United’s title chances against Liverpool

Roy Keane believes Manchester United have a chance at beating Liverpool to the title

Former United captain Roy Keane feels that there is growing confidence in the Red Devils camp over their title chances but admits that Liverpool are still favourites to win it.

Keane has been a very vocal critic of his former side as they struggled to get going at the start of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have managed to recover some form since then and are unbeaten in the league since November 1st, 2020.

Keane had written off United’s title chances earlier in the season but their recent form has brought about a change of heart from the Irishman.

“If they keep winning football matches [they can win the title],” said Keane on Sky Sports.

“We were really critical of them at the start of the season – well I was, and rightly so, because their home form was so bad.

“It was shocking, some of their performances and results, but away from home, they were fantastic. We just said because it’s such a bizarre season if they get their home form they were never that far adrift.

“And even their last few victories, a bit of luck against Villa the other night with the penalty, injury-time winner against Wolves, brilliant against Leeds. United will obviously be getting confidence and belief that they can certainly challenge Liverpool.”

However, Keane conceded that rivals Liverpool should be considered the outright favourites for the title among other potential challengers.

“There’s a few (title challengers); Liverpool are the strongest but they have been slacking off – they’ve certainly been sloppy over the last few years with chances and the points they’ve dropped.

“United are on a good run, they have managed to sort their home form out over the last three home games, certainly. Tottenham had a good win yesterday [against Leeds].

“If Leicester win today [Sunday], even if Chelsea win today, they’re back in the top four and, of course, you can’t write Man City off. We have been critical of City recently because they have set such high standards over the last few years.

“So there is certainly five or six teams that will feel if they can get their act together they can win the league, but I still think Liverpool will be hard to beat.”

