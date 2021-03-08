Roy Keane delivers verdict on Man United’s title chances

Share and Enjoy !

“They had a bit of swagger about them.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has offered his thoughts on the possibility of his former side winning the Premier League this season.

Despite Man United’s impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, Keane felt that the league title would be out of their reach.

Keane praised the Red Devils for their “excellent” derby victory but felt that the best that they could achieve was a second-place finish in the league.

1 – Among the 67 managers Pep Guardiola has faced more than three times across all competitions as a top-flight boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the only one to have beaten the Spaniard (4) more often that he has lost to Guardiola (3). Devil. pic.twitter.com/RKl7lhGLJq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Man United vs Man City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men travelled to the Etihad for a highly-anticipated top of the table clash against Pep Guardiola’s City on Sunday.

The Citizens came into the game on a 21-game win streak and were heavy favourites to extend that run.

However, it was Man United who managed to bloody City’s nose on the day, coming away with a deserved 2-0 victory.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were both on the scoresheet as United narrowed the gap between the two sides down to 11 points in the table.

Luke Shaw since Man United signed Alex Telles … pic.twitter.com/nPJMANvYLA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 7, 2021

Roy Keane on United.

Keane appeared on Sky Sports, and he was asked if Solskjaer’s team could still clinch the title by the end of the season.

“For the league? No,” the 49-year-old replied.

“Very, very difficult, but they’ve got such an important end to the season with cup games coming up, it was vital they kept that momentum up.

“We said earlier in the season, could they be the best of the rest? And I think they’ve proven today that they can be. Excellent.

“Ole simplified everything, back to passing it forward quickly, counter-attack, space… everything panned out the way he hoped.

“They had a bit of swagger about them. They weren’t cocky. I know they had a bit of a helping hand but you still have to take advantage of that and they showed a bit of character.”

Keane on Dean Henderson.

The former Republic of Ireland international also praised goalkeeper Dean Henderson for his “excellent” performance.

“The goalkeeper was excellent,” Keane said.

“Ole used the words “nice presence about him” and that’s what the great goalkeepers have.

Good going so far my @ManUtd 🙌🏿 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 7, 2021

“I think this kid has a great chance of being a brilliant goalkeeper for United. ‘It was a great day for United. Did we think they would win 2-0 this morning? Probably not.

“But you felt there was a performance coming despite the criticism they’ve had for the last couple of performances. Today was perfect for them, they took full advantage and it was a proper Manchester United performance.”

