“His performance was outstanding.”

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has praised Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani for his “outstanding” performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Keane claimed that Cavani’s finishing and his movement in front of the goal is “up there with the best in the world”.

Manchester United.

Man United faced off against Tottenham during their Premier League fixture on Sunday. The Red Devils managed to take home all three points courtesy of a 3-1 victory.

Cavani himself managed to get on the scoresheet in the first half when he scored past Hugo Lloris from a Paul Pogba pass.

However, the Uruguayan’s goal was controversially disallowed after a VAR review deemed that Spurs forward Son Heung-Min was fouled by Scott McTominay in the build-up to the goal.

Cavani’s future at Old Trafford has garnered speculation in recent weeks with the 34-year-old being linked with a move to Boca Juniors in the summer.

Keane on Cavani.

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, praised Cavani for his performance against Spurs on Sunday.

“His performance was outstanding,” Keane said after the game.

“He was frustrated at halftime no doubt with the goal disallowed.

“But if you look at strikers around world football – obviously we’ve seen at his previous clubs – his movement is as good as any striker in the world, he is a clever, smart guy.

“Okay, he doesn’t stretch teams like (Anthony) Martial does or whatever, but his movement (and) his finishing is up there with the best in the world.”

Keane on Harry Kane.

Keane also shared his thoughts on Man United potentially signing Harry Kane in the upcoming transfer window.

“It’s only natural for us to speculate about Kane if they don’t get in the Champions League,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Obviously he must be getting frustrated. Obviously, he’s a huge player for Spurs, a brilliant professional, a fantastic player.

“And if they don’t get in the Champions League, and not competing at the top of the league, then it’s only natural for Harry Kane from a selfish point of view to look at his options.

🗣️ "Who told you that?!" 🗣️ "Just a gut feeling, Micah." 🤣🤣 Roy Keane is quietly confident that Harry Kane will be heading to Man Utd, @MicahRichards not so much. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/ui959JAOhg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 11, 2021

“He’s got some great options out there because he’s a world-class striker, and there’s not many out there.

“If United want to get back to winning titles, they need another striker. Kane will be looking at this United team and they have made progress in the last 12 months.

“He would look at it and say I can be the main man up front at Man United. I think Kane fancies United, just a gut feeling.”

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, roy keane, tottenham hotspur