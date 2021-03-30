“He’s been consistent this year.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has praised Red Devils defender Luke Shaw over his good form this season.

Keane commended the full-back for being “outstanding” in this campaign following his struggles with injuries over the last few years.

Shaw joined Man United from Southampton in the summer of 2014. The left-back was widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most talented defensive prospects at the time.

However, he struggled to nail down a starting position during his debut campaign due to his inconsistent displays.

The Englishman was then afflicted with a major injury during the 2015-16 season when he suffered a leg break during a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven.

After making a recovery and returning to the squad, Shaw faced public criticism for some of his performances from former Man United manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the England international is enjoying his best season at Old Trafford during the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have helped rejuvenated Shaw and the 25-year-old has repaid the Norwegian’s faith in full.

Official: Luke Shaw has won #mufc’s Player of the Month award for March. Two in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B1omA6Ydea — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 29, 2021

This season, no Premier League defender has created more chances than Shaw (52). In addition, the left-back has managed seven goal contributions for the Red Devils in all competitions.

His sparkling form earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate‘s England squad. Shaw featured in the Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Albania during their World Cup qualifying match on Sunday.

In his first England game since 2018, he provided an assist for Harry Kane’s goal on the night.

Roy Keane on Luke Shaw.

Keane appeared on ITV‘s coverage of the game and he praised Shaw for his positive displays this season.

“Shaw, this year, has been outstanding,” the 49-year-old said.

Luke Shaw now has five assists in his last 10 starts for club and country. A superb cross for Harry Kane. pic.twitter.com/q9KJpSBrsG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 28, 2021

“Especially with his history with injuries over the last few years, under Mourinho, he’s been consistent this year.

“Going forward, but defensively I think he has the edge over the other full-backs in the England squad.

“I think he’s improved that and nobody has really got the better of him this season in one vs ones.”

