Manchester United legend Roy Keane has urged his former club to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer.

Keane claimed that Kane would “guarantee goals” for the Red Devils and that the club’s fans would “love” Grealish if either of them arrived at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane.

Kane is enjoying a spectacular season in terms of his productivity in front of the goal. The England captain has scored 31 goals and has provided 16 assists across all competitions for Spurs this term.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham in the summer with Man United, Manchester City and Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing him.

Harry Kane now holds the record for scoring the most Premier League goals without having won the title (164) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/p0MYtFMFxu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2021

Grealish, meanwhile, has been missing from action over the last few months due to an injury. However, the 25-year-old was enjoying a fine campaign prior to being sidelined.

Grealish has contributed seven goals and 12 assists across all competitions for Dean Smith’s team.

Keane: Man United should sign Grealish and Kane.

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, has urged the Red Devils to sign the aforementioned players in the summer.

“You know who I’d love to see here, the two players I’ve thought about over the past couple of weeks who I think would be brilliant for Man United, I’d go for Harry Kane, whatever it costs,” Keane said.

“I’d also go for Grealish – I think United are still short of that special player, I think Grealish would give them that. He’d enjoy playing at Old Trafford, I think the fans would love him.

“What I admire about Jack, I think he’s got great courage on a football pitch, he’s great in tight areas, over the last year or two, his end product has improved, he’s an excellent player.

“We know Kane would guarantee goals. Would it be difficult to get these two players? You bet your life it would be, but Man United have to go and try and get the best otherwise we’ll be having the same conversation next year about United nearly being there.

“I think Jack would be ready for Man United. Villa are a big club and they’re doing very well, but I think Jack, we talk about players being selfish, Harry Kane being selfish – well, Jack has to be selfish and look to step up to the next level.”

🔐 Jack Grealish has registered more short key passes (71) than any other Premier League player this season 🤯 He's missed the last ten games through injury pic.twitter.com/8BowSjIf1u — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 30, 2021

Keane: I’d swap Paul Pogba for Grealish.

“Jack, not for Man United? So what, they’ve had Pogba for the last three or four years, has he got them anywhere near winning league titles?” Keane added.

“Absolutely not. I’d swap Grealish for Pogba tomorrow! Absolutely, Of course (they can all play together). Why not?

“We look at the stats for Manchester United over the last few years, whether it’s getting to semi-finals or 10 league games where they’ve drawn, seven or eight of them have been 0-0.

“They’ve not had the quality in the crunch times. You can talk about Pogba, but they’ve not done it when they’ve had to do it. If Grealish comes in, get rid of one or two of them, get rid of Pogba, move him on.

“They’re talking about a contract, I think they’re worried because he’s into the last year, if they’re going to cash in on him, then do it this summer. You can’t have enough quality players at a club like Man United.”

