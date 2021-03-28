“Ireland must be rock bottom for the group of players.”

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane has shared his thoughts on Ireland’s defeat to Luxembourg on Saturday.

Keane believes that there is a “lack of quality” within the squad and claimed that it is concerning for the team that their best player is a full-back (Seamus Coleman).

Ireland vs Luxembourg.

Stephen Kenny‘s Ireland hit a new low on Saturday when they lost 1-0 to Luxembourg in their World Cup qualifying game at the Aviva Stadium.

The boys in green were considered by many as the favourites heading into the match, given that Luxembourg are ranked 98th in world football.

However, Ireland succumbed to a humiliating defeat after Gerson Rodrigues scored a late goal for the visitors.

The result means that Kenny has yet to taste victory after 10 games in charge of the team. In addition, Ireland have once again failed to win a competitive match, a streak going back to June 2019.

Keane on Ireland loss.

Keane appeared on ITV for their coverage of England and Albania’s World Cup qualifier on Sunday. The 49-year-old believes that there are “tough days ahead” for Kenny’s side.

“It was difficult, a tough night,” the Manchester United legend said.

“Ireland must be rock bottom for the group of players. Real lack of quality. A lot of the players now for Ireland are playing at the Championship level.

“The big concern, when your best player, Seamus Coleman, is a full-back, it’s not a good sign. Tough days ahead.”

Stephen Kenny.

Keane also offered his thoughts on Kenny’s struggles to implement his playing style with the team.

“He’s got his ways,” the Corkman continued.

“He’s trying to play with more possession. He’s trying to play through the team. The stats are scary for Ireland: the lack of goals, the lack of goalscorers.

“It’s difficult for Stephen Kenny. It’s been tough going for him.”

Keane on Ireland players.

Keane also believes that the current crop of Ireland footballers aren’t playing at an elite level for their clubs which, in turn, doesn’t benefit the national team.

“I analyse nearly all the Irish players nearly every weekend,” Keane said.

“And none of them are doing too much at club level; they’re doing okay, and they’re honest but a lot of them are playing in the Championship.

“When they turn up for Ireland, and the manager has them for three or four days, it’s very difficult.

“Then when the manager is trying to have this style of play where it’s about possession, it’s very difficult, especially if the players aren’t up to it.

“The best player Ireland have, by far, is Seamus Coleman. He’s playing for a brilliant club in Everton but they don’t play European football, they don’t challenge for trophies. It’s a long way back for Ireland.”

Read More About: Republic of Ireland, roy keane, Seamus Coleman, stephen kenny, World Cup