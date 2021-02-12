Roy Keane surprises fans by creating an Instagram account

Share and Enjoy !

Roy Keane has joined Instagram.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has surprised fans and critics alike by creating an Instagram account.

Keane posted his first photo on the platform on Friday night. The post was a selfie of himself with his dog and was captioned: “A man’s best friend”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)

Keane on social media.

The ex-Sunderland manager has never been a fan of social media and has resisted the urge to create an account over the years.

Back in 2014, when he was promoting his book ‘The Second Half’, he revealed his thoughts on footballers using social media.

“It’s (social media) probably part of the industry now,” the Sky Sports pundit explained.

“Things that are going on in the dressing rooms will eventually get leaked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Wright (@wrightyofficial)

“Players are a bit different now.

“For example, I look at teams now when they get a good result, there are pictures of players in the dressing room on Twitter and all this when they haven’t won the previous ten (games).

“It’s okay when you win a title and celebrate.

“Players are (also) commenting on things so the game is changing. That’s the industry.”

The ex-Nottingham Forest man has also previously joked that he would’ve probably ended up in prison if social media was around during his playing days.

“I’d be in prison now, definitely!” he said in an interview with Matt Cooper.

“It’s a nightmare. The worst scenario is people with phones wanting pictures but that’s part of the deal.”

Social media reaction.

The above statements make Keane‘s recent jump to Instagram all the more surprising. Below, we’ve compiled some of the best social media reaction to Keane’s decision.

Roy Keane has joined Instagram and posted his first selfie. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/XC2UiQAnh0 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 12, 2021

Roy Keane joining Instagram is more shocking than his foul on Haaland. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 12, 2021

Roy Keane is on Instagram and yes, he follows nobody. pic.twitter.com/dYe9JTMqff — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) February 12, 2021

Roy Keane following 0 people on Instagram and only posting his dog is exceptionally on brand. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) February 12, 2021

Roy Keane joins Instagram. Micah Richards definitely convinced him. pic.twitter.com/Fos8VlHY1C — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) February 12, 2021

2021 just out 2020’d 2020. Roy Keane is now on Instagram… 😳 pic.twitter.com/XvnEivIjsW — Connor Phillips (@ConnorPhillips) February 12, 2021

Roy Keane is on Instagram. 2021 is looking up. pic.twitter.com/JWuAZkVCeb — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 12, 2021



