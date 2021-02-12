 Close sidebar

Roy Keane surprises fans by creating an Instagram account

by Jeff Simon

Roy Keane has joined Instagram.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has surprised fans and critics alike by creating an Instagram account.

Keane posted his first photo on the platform on Friday night. The post was a selfie of himself with his dog and was captioned: “A man’s best friend”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)

Keane on social media.

The ex-Sunderland manager has never been a fan of social media and has resisted the urge to create an account over the years.

Back in 2014, when he was promoting his book ‘The Second Half’, he revealed his thoughts on footballers using social media.

“It’s (social media) probably part of the industry now,” the Sky Sports pundit explained.

“Things that are going on in the dressing rooms will eventually get leaked out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian Wright (@wrightyofficial)

“Players are a bit different now.

“For example, I look at teams now when they get a good result, there are pictures of players in the dressing room on Twitter and all this when they haven’t won the previous ten (games).

“It’s okay when you win a title and celebrate.

“Players are (also) commenting on things so the game is changing. That’s the industry.”

Roy Keane

The ex-Nottingham Forest man has also previously joked that he would’ve probably ended up in prison if social media was around during his playing days.

“I’d be in prison now, definitely!” he said in an interview with Matt Cooper.

“It’s a nightmare. The worst scenario is people with phones wanting pictures but that’s part of the deal.”

Social media reaction.

The above statements make Keane‘s recent jump to Instagram all the more surprising. Below, we’ve compiled some of the best social media reaction to Keane’s decision.

