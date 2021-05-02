“Forget about it.”

Roy Keane has revealed why he’s not in favour of Manchester United extending striker Edinson Cavani‘s ongoing spell at Old Trafford.

Keane believes that the Red Devils would be reluctant to sign another striker if they hold on to Cavani.

The Sky Sports pundit also claimed that United can “forget” about winning a Premier League title next season if Cavani is leading their attack.

Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has been heavily linked with a move away from Man United in the summer, with Boca Juniors reportedly the favourites to sign the Uruguayan.

The striker has turned into a fan favourite at Old Trafford with his goalscoring heroics. The 34-year-old has contributed 12 goals and five assists across all competitions this season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously stated that he is trying to convince Cavani to extend his Man United tenure.

Keane on Cavani.

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, revealed that he doesn’t want Man United to hold on to Cavani.

“I kind of hope in one sense they don’t keep him because then they might look and think ‘we don’t need to go and get another (striker)’,” Keane said.

“He’s 34, if you’re hanging your hat on Cavani next year to getting United back to winning league titles, forget about it.

“He’ll be a back-up striker and he won’t want to be a back-up striker, so that’s why he’s reluctant to sign a new contract and there’s obviously family reasons behind it.”

“United are still a bit short.”

Keane also believes that Man United need to start winning silverware.

“They’ve got some brilliant players and I agree obviously that there’s been progress,” Keane added.

“The worry for Man United, the next step for Man United is the biggest and the hardest one – and that is to go and get that league title.

“Liverpool were brilliant last year, Man City excellent this season but United are still a bit short.

“They’ve made progress and the worry for me now at United is that we’re looking at United and saying they’ve made progress.

“But talk about the financial side, off the pitch at Man United as if the remit for Ole will be finishing in the top four, or finishing second, wanting to get into the Champions League.

“But being at Man United has to be about winning trophies.”

