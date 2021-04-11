“I think it’s bizarre.”

Roy Keane has hit out at the decision to disallow Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League match.

In the first half of the game, Cavani managed to slot the ball past Hugo Lloris to give his side the lead. However, Man United’s elation was short-lived as VAR deemed that Son Heung-Min was fouled by Scott McTominay in the build-up to the goal, which led to it being chalked off.

Man United faced off against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

In the 34th minute of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead after Cavani managed to find the back of the net.

The Uruguay international got on the end of a fine pass from Paul Pogba and scored before heading off to celebrate with his teammates.

However, VAR intervened in the matter, leading to referee Chris Kavanagh heading to the pitchside monitor to review the goal.

Cavani’s strike was eventually ruled out after it was deemed that McTominay had fouled Son in the build-up to the goal when his hand made contact with the South Korean’s face.

Keane on disallowed goal.

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, was left baffled by the decision to disallow the goal.

“I’m amazed. If this is a foul, we should all go home. I think it’s bizarre, for a player like Son just to roll about like that, I think it’s embarrassing,” Keane said.

“That can’t be a foul. It’s not just Son, to be fair, (Marcus) Rashford did it about 10 minutes earlier. Both sets of players, rolling around screaming, the referee is under huge pressure and they’re doubting every decision they make. I think the referee got this wrong.”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards agreed with the sentiment, saying that such decisions are “spoiling” football

“It’s embarrassing, this is not football anymore,” Richards said.

“I know we have a laugh and a joke and all that, but this is spoiling our game. I can’t recognise the game anymore. If this is a foul, Roy’s right, we might as well go home now.

“It’s an absolutely ridiculous decision. It’s spoiling football, the fact that Chris Kavanagh can go and look at it again, I know VAR put doubt in his mind and the players didn’t help him which is unacceptable.”

