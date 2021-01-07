Roy Keane has had his say on the comparisons between Bruno Fernandes and Eric Cantona.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane feels that Fernandes needs to step up in the big games before comparisons with Cantona can be taken seriously.

United were knocked out the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night following a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last 4⃣ semi-finals ❌ Defeat to Manchester City

❌ Defeat to Chelsea

❌ Defeat to Sevilla

❌ Defeat to Manchester City 📋 Back to the drawing board for the Manchester United boss… pic.twitter.com/N76Un8ksOI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 6, 2021

The result means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost all four of the semi-finals he’s presided over as United manager further extending the trophy drought at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been a phenomenon since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon a year ago and started his 24th game in all competitions on the night.

The Portuguese playmaker has contributed 15 goals and nine assists this season and his form has sparked comparisons with the legendary Cantona.

However, Keane is of the opinion that Fernandes needs to do more to help the team win trophies in order to rub shoulders with the Frenchman, who won four Premier League titles in five years at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old endured a poor game against Pep Guardiola’s men and Keane highlighted the same in his post-game analysis.

“It’s not easy winning football trophies,” he told Sky Sports.

😬 No player has been dribbled past more times in the Premier League this season than Bruno Fernandes (36) pic.twitter.com/PTB5KnVFzk — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 6, 2021

“Fernandes has had great praise, over the last few months, people have been comparing him to Cantona.

“But Fernandes didn’t really do much tonight; the top players turn up on the big occasions and that’s what the Cantonas used to do and get their hands on the trophies.

“They probably need one or two more players to come into the squad, no doubt, and the mentality – they need probably the confidence of winning a semi-final to get them over the line and then you need momentum, but they didn’t have it tonight.”

“I think he’d have no complaints”

Despite the disappointing result, Keane was reluctant to criticise United’s performance and instead opted to praise Guardiola’s side as the “better team”.

4 – Manchester City are only the second side to reach four consecutive League Cup finals, after Liverpool who did so between 1981 and 1984. Specialists. pic.twitter.com/CLitAMn0H6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2021

“I thought City were outstanding,” said the Irishman.

“I have to say, we questioned them over the last few months regarding their desire (and) I suppose, their intensity, desire, hunger.

“They showed all that tonight — it was a proper team performance. I thought it was a tough night for United but I thought City were outstanding.

Rúben Dias for Manchester City against Manchester United: ◉ Most touches (107)

◉ Most passes (92)

◉ Most clearances (6)

◉= Most tackles (3)

◉ Most shots blocked (2) What a signing he has been for Man City. pic.twitter.com/NoVybNr8Vj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2021

“For a team that’s had so much success over the last few years, when that final whistle went, you saw what it meant to them.

“(It was a) big game for them and they’ve turned up and done a good job on United.”

Keane also felt that Solskjaer could have no complaints regarding his team’s performance on the night.

“I don’t want to be too hard on United because I think they just came up against a better team,” he continued.

“City have shown their qualities over the last few years; they’ve gotten over the line in big games, they’ve obviously won trophies.

“This United team hasn’t really done that. Ole will be disappointed, I think, with the two goals they’ve conceded, two set-pieces.

“But overall, I think he’d have no complaints. I think you have to hold your hand up and say (that) City deserved it.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, eric cantona, Manchester City, Manchester United, roy keane