Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he prefers watching UFC or boxing over football in his downtime

Ronaldo is one of football’s all-time greats and is regularly lauded by his supporters as a G.O.A.T (Greatest of All-Time) candidate. His honours list includes trophies won at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus along with five Balon D’Or awards, a feat bettered only by rival Lionel Messi.

His exploits don’t end at club level as he’s managed to be just as prolific with his national team having scored a staggering 102 goals in 170 appearances placing him second only to Ali Daei on the all-time scorers’ list.

His efforts helped Portugal reach a maiden European Cup in 2016 and a UEFA Nations League Trophy in 2019.

But for all his wondrous achievements within the the ‘Beautiful Game’, the Portuguese legend prefers combat sports when it comes to watching television.

“Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV,” he said in an interview with boxing star Gennady Golovkin in a DAZN documentary.

“Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC.

“I don’t think I could have been a boxer, it’s tough. You have to be born for that, with that gift.

“I think I was born to be a professional footballer, I thought I had that gift from the beginning, and I said to myself: ‘I’m going to grab this opportunity with my hands’.

“When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me. I think practising boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move.”

The 35-year-old then went on to explain the differences between the two sports.

KHABIB WINS & RETIRES FROM UFC. A PERFECT CAREER. Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates him.on Instagram. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/plKLrD7VxL — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) October 24, 2020

“Boxing is a little more difficult because you are alone when you compete.

“You work in the gym, you have your team, but they then they don’t play with you, they just train with you.

“In our case it’s different, it’s more fun because we train, we laugh, it’s a different kind of sacrifice.”

Ronaldo’s encounter with Anthony Joshua.

Last summer, Ronaldo had the chance to meet up with British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the Juventus forward spoke about how he plans to extend his playing days in the mould of tennis great Roger Federer.

“Last summer, I had a chat with [British heavyweight champion] Anthony Joshua,” he said.

“At 33 you start to think your legs are going. I want to stay in (the) sport, in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020/2021 season so far: -All competitions: 1️⃣4️⃣ goals in 11 matches.

(1.27 avg). – Serie A: 1️⃣0️⃣ goals in 7 matches.

(1.42 avg). – #UCL : 4️⃣ goals in 4 matches.

(1.00 avg). He's turning 36 years old in 52 days. pic.twitter.com/wkqI8niptq — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 15, 2020

“People will look at me and say: ‘Cristiano was an incredible player, but now he’s slow’. I don’t want that.

“You can change a lot about your body, but the problem isn’t that. It depends on your mindset, your motivation and your experience, which I think is the most complex thing.

“In sport, you can gain maturity. Look at [Roger] Federer in tennis; he’s 37 or 38 years old, and he’s still at his peak, and there are some in boxing too.”

The former Real Madrid striker also revealed the difficulties he faced as a youngster during his initial move from his hometown Madeira to Lisbon where he signed for Sporting CP.

“I was born on the island of Madeira, and at age 11, Sporting went to talk to my parents.

“They told them they were interested in me, but that I had I have to move to Lisbon.

“Leaving my family is the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life when I had to move to Lisbon.

“I went away and cried every day because I missed them. My hardest moments have been when I moved to Lisbon and when I lost my father.

“I think it’s good to have emotions, I don’t hide who I am,’ he added. ‘People say that men don’t cry, but why not? Who said that men don’t cry? We all have feelings and emotions, and we have to express them.”

