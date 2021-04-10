Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has hit out at Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments against Real Madrid’s stadium.

Earlier in the week, Klopp said that Anfield is a “proper stadium” compared to the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where they played their Champions League quarter-final game against Madrid.

Koeman, however, hit back at Klopp and claimed that the German’s statements “discredits” Los Blancos.

Liverpool travelled to Madrid on Tuesday to face off against Zinedine Zidane‘s side for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie.

Despite grabbing an away goal, Klopp’s men ended up losing 3-1 on the night, putting them in a difficult position ahead of the second leg next week.

The game was held at Real’s Alfredo di Stefano stadium which normally serves as the home ground for the club’s Castilla youth side. However, with the Santiago Bernabeu undergoing renovations, the first team have been forced to use the arena as their home ground.

Following the game, Klopp spoke with reporters and described playing at the stadium as a “strange situation”.

“It must be a really tricky task for Real Madrid at Anfield, with or without supporters,” Klopp said in a press conference.

“This here tonight was really strange, it was really difficult, a different situation with the stadium. Anfield is at least a proper stadium and that will be good for us.”

Zidane himself responded to Klopp’s comments, stating that his team are “proud” to play at the arena.

Liverpool only need two goals at home to Real Madrid to progress Also: Liverpool have only scored one goal at Anfield in 2021 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 6, 2021

Koeman defends Real Madrid.

Now, ahead of Barcelona‘s El Clasico showdown on Saturday, Koeman defended his team’s arch-rivals over Klopp’s remarks.

“That (Klopp’s comments) discredits Real Madrid a little bit,” Koeman said in a press conference.

“They have chosen this moment to carry out work on their stadium, well done (to them). For the players, it’s hard to play without fans regardless.

“Maybe Madrid are used to playing there but the opposition know where they’re going to play and that’s it. It’s not important for me. I am sure the pitch will be good and that’s the most important thing.”

